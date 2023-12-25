Let safety take the front seat with these go-to services during festive season

Party-goers from the city share their go-to services that provide drivers on demand to ensure a safe ride home from your unforgettable night out this festive season

New Year’s Eve is a time filled with festivities, indulgences, and most importantly, the cherished tradition of raising a toast to new beginnings. Amidst this crescendo of excitement, there is also an unfortunate phenomenon that reaches its peak — driving under the influence of alcohol.

A hasty decision that can quickly turn a night of hopping bars with your friends into spending one behind the bars. What drives city folks to engage in drunk driving despite deterrents like awareness programmes, fines and even the threat of imprisonment? Perhaps, something more valuable than the penalties — the fear of leaving behind a prized possession — their vehicle — and heading home.

Fortunately, there exists a simple solution to this predicament. Services offering on-demand drivers who ensure a safe journey home in your own vehicle and bid you farewell. We delve into the experiences of city party-goers who share their go-to options.

Worth the wait

Kunal Koli, 24, business development manager

I have been in this predicament a couple of times in the past. For me, more than the vehicle being left alone, the surge prices on cab services are a bigger deterrent. You buy a car to have control over timings and expenses. Having to wait and pay extra during surge hours makes no sense. I recommend Driver On Hire as I have used it to get home from the central suburbs to my residence in Kandivali. The state of the roads needs no introduction but the drivers are trained and take good care of the vehicle; not rushing to finish the trip. The four-hourly charges are convenient as most trips within Mumbai usually last shorter.

Thumbs up: Co-operative executives and drivers

Thumbs down: Waiting period can extend to an hour, so get your booking done in advance

TIMINGS All day (24 hours)

LOG ON TO driveronhire.com

COST Rs 500 per four hours

No hitches in this ride

Mahek Chavan, 22, anchor and presenter

When I worked as a freelancer, I’d be on the go for a major part of the day. Staying focused behind the wheel after a long working day would sometimes be a struggle. I used Drivars to book a driver from my office in SoBo, to Goregaon. The staff was prompt. The driver was professional and pleasant to have a conversation with, when required. I was informed that they have a no-tobacco policy. which I’d really like to see being implemented across other services in the city. The rides have been pretty uneventful. I’d recommend booking at least half an hour in advance for a smooth experience.

Thumbs up: The live tracking makes for a worry-free trip for me and my family

Thumbs down: Occasional cancellations during peak hours

TIMINGS All day (24 hours)

LOG ON TO Drivars on app stores

COST Available on request

Check, yes!

Purvesh Patil, 25, student

I have used Tat D on various occasions. I use it either to get home after a party during late nights or after a tough workout at my gym in Santacruz which is nearly a 30-minute drive from home. A good workout can make driving seem like a difficult task. I have no complaints with the service. It’s pretty straightforward. I have recommended it to my friends after I learnt that they have a multi-layer background and experience check before hiring their drivers. Safety will always be my first priority, and to know that the drivers go through a rigorous background check is a major reassurance.

Thumbs up: Assurance about the backgrounds of the drivers

Thumbs down: 90-minute waiting period; book well in advance

TIMINGS All day (24 hours)

LOG ON TO Tat D on app stores

COST R318 for 10km (Rs 8 per extra km)

Test drive: The safe night rider



The booking page on the site

It’s midnight in Bandra West when we entrust Driver On Hire to drop us home in the far suburb of Borivali. Following a short call to share the pick-up and drop address with an executive, a well-dressed gentleman, Sarver Siddiqui, arrives within an hour to drop us home. The experience is smooth sans any untoward incidents. Over a conversation, Siddiqui shares that there exists a mandatory police verification and background check that each driver must pass. The trip costs us Rs 500 plus an extra Rs 200 midnight fee that we are informed will go towards managing the driver’s return home at such late hours. Sounds like a win-win to us.