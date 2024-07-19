Style guide to pull off minimalist looks this monsoon wedding season

Experts suggest you ditch the overly ornate lehengas and bling for a simpler, sophisticated look this monsoon wedding season

Sagarika Ghatge; Kiara Advani in a corset with draped saree and Swarovski; Shanaya Kapoor in a lehenga with tonal embroidery

If it wasn’t evident enough from the barrage of bling and lehengas that have been taking over every square inch of the Internet lately, the wedding season is upon us and so is the monsoon. And while it might seem tempting to recreate what your favourite celebrities were recently spotted wearing and don your most ornate festive wear, the truth is that the muggy, drippy weather can quite easily dampen your spirits (and your outfit). So, we turned to two style mavens to apprise us of how to look hot and stay comfortable through this wedding season.

Light organza and tissue fabrics lend a touch of glamour to your look; (right) Embellishments like beadwork can add texture and depth. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

. Keep it light

In terms of fabrics, choose silk, chiffon and organza, which are known for their lightness and fluidity, says actor-entrepreneur Sagarika Ghatge, who has recently launched her own apparel brand. “Embellishments such as intricate beadwork and embroidery can add texture and depth, while tissue fabrics [which combine silk, cotton or a blend of the two, with zari] add a touch of iridescence to your look,” she explains. Avoid heavy fabrics such as brocade silk and velvet, that may feel stuffy and uncomfortable. Crepe and linen shrink when they come in contact with water, and are best avoided on rainy days. Instead, georgette, Chanderi and cotton-silk blends are much more weather-appropriate.

Here’s a cool fact: Humidity makes fabrics like pure chiffon and georgette release their creases, allowing you to instantly look more put-together. The humid weather can also tarnish certain types of embroidery, including zardozi, dabka and gota patti. Choose outfits that are adorned with resham work, Chikankari embroidery, beads, pearls, stones and Swarovski crystals.

. Ditch the poof

Shorter hemlines are in, while trails are out, says designer Harshavardhan Rai. “This year, play with lengths and proportions. Asymmetrical cuts are trending, while sleeker silhouettes add a fashion-forward touch to your aesthetic. Ditch the traditional saree for a pre-draped version paired with a corset, instead of a blouse. Or, you can pair chic cropped pants with a dress-style kurta to stand out, while still staying festive. One trick I’m partial to is pairing traditional

Indian fabrics with Western silhouettes,” he suggests.

. Colour theory

Pastel weddings are best left for sunnier days, says Rai, who is partial to deeper, warmer colours that beautifully contrast the gloomy weather. “Although many brides [and guests] have been opting for pastels lately, these colours can make you blend into the proverbial background,” he remarks. He recommends deeper green, maroon and mustard over pastel blues, pinks and yellows. Ghatge too has used rich blues, greens and purples in her latest collection, complemented by shimmering golds and silvers. For accessories, Rai suggests ditching heavy gold and silver for pieces studded with precious and semi-precious stones. If you’re up for a twist, he recommends pairing your wedding ‘fit with co-ordinated rain boots, raincoat or even a colour-match parasol. “The contrast of textures on a tonal look is very visually interesting, and a fun way to keep things practical and fashionable,” he signs off.