Jazz music festival begins at National Centre for the Performing Arts tomorrow

As the NCPA kicks off the international jazz festival, we speak with pianist and bandleader, Thilo Wolf, on the festival this year and his journey so far

Thilo Wolf conducts on stage during a previous edition

It was the inimitable Louis Armstrong who summed it up best when he said, “If you have to ask what jazz is, you will never know.” The genre is often tagged as elusive, and sometimes, even elitist. Yet, there is a simplicity and freedom to jazz that stands out, regardless of the performer. Starting tomorrow, the city will witness a host of such performers explore the many dimensions of the genre through their music at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) over a span of three days.

The first day, though, belongs to German pianist, composer and arranger Thilo Wolf’s Big Band. Having started out at the age of 24, Wolf remains among the rare composers to still lead a jazz band — a tradition that dates back to names such as Armstrong, Charles Mingus and Miles Davis. “For a bandleader, the same requirements apply as for any leader. You develop clear ideas about how you want to shape a team or a band. The aim is for the band to develop its own style and sound in the end,” Wolf notes.

Wolf performs with Johanna Iser. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

This requires an understanding of not just individual skills, but also team coordination. “New impulses and new suggestions for titles and arrangements often come up. A good leader will always seek a balance between their own ideas and the creativity of their team,” he points out.

This year, Wolf will be collaborating with two prominent names — Florian Bührich and the virtuoso guitarist, Torsten Goods, alongside the band. The vocals will be led by Johanna Iser, a regular collaborator with Bobby McFerrin and Chick Correa. While he refuses to reveal the set for the show, the composer shares, “I can tell you one thing: there will be a new edition of Coke Masala Blues [their original composition created after tasting a Coke and masala drink in India].”

He continues, “My big band has been around for 30 years now, and I can say that today’s young musicians are more open to crossing boundaries. They are also better trained. It is interesting when one combines the vast experience of the older musicians with the innovative drive of the younger musicians. Everyone can learn from each other, and this allows a band to develop enormously.”

Farrahnaz Irani, head of international music at NCPA, echoes this sentiment, saying, “This edition of the Jazz Festival showcases artistes from different styles of jazz. These artistes are internationally recognised and are known for their high-calibre performances.”

It is clear that the journey is an experience to savour for the bandleader. “I agree with Count Basie, who once said that the big band is the most beautiful instrument. We hope that we can infect the audience once again with our joy of playing,” he concludes.

On November 24 to November 26; 6.30 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com; ncpamumbai.com

Cost Rs 450 onwards (members); Rs 500 onwards (non-members)

Shows to catch

. Emmet Cohen and Benny Benack III

Listen to a combination of keys and trumpet repertoires from the works of Louis Armstrong to Thelonious Monk.

On November 25; 6.30 pm

. Alfredo Rodriguez Trio

Taste the Latino inspirations of bachata, salsa and tango in the jazz creations of three Grammy-nominated musicians.

On November 26; 6.30 pm

. Jane Monheit Quintet

Monheit (left) brings to the stage her stylish vocals and learnings from teachers, that include Ella Fitzgerald.

On November 26; 8 pm