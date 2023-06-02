Before the rains begin to play spoilsport, we list out city-based outposts with rooftop or al fresco seating for you to enjoy

Listen to this article Enjoy these rooftop restaurants in Mumbai before monsoon arrives x 00:00

>> South Mumbai

Koyla

FOR a whiff of the sea, of kebabs, tikkas, biryanis and pies, visit this scenic space with classic Mumbai vibes.

ON Monday to Sunday; 7 pm to 1 am

AT Kamal Mansion, next to Radio Club, HNAA Road, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL 66369999

The Marina Upper Deck

Drop by for the sea breeze that picks up the aroma of their tandoor-cooked wonders.

ON Monday to Sunday; 4 pm to 12 am

AT Sea Palace Hotel, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL 9594848120

Bayview Cafe

Here’s a lovely space (above) for a romantic sundowner by the sea. Try their chicken and cheese croquette, Mumbai masala sandwich and special prawns’ Tibetian dim sum, among other dishes.

ON Monday to Sunday; 8 am to 11 pm

AT Hotel Harbour View rooftop, 25, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Colaba.

CALL 61192229

Flamboyante

The place that is mostly sought after for its ambience, serves a mixed fare including Indian, Chinese, Italian and Japanese dishes.

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 12 am

AT Shop 7, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade.

CALL 9930077373

>> Central Mumbai

Zerua

Lift your spirits at this cabana-themed open-air space (above) that serves a wide-range of Mediterranean offerings.

ON Monday to Sunday; 5 pm to 1.30 am

AT T1, 5th floor, Atria Mall, Worli.

CALL 9155715571



An aerial view of Gallops in Mahalaxmi. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Praia Bar & Kitchen

The rooftop space with beach vibes is as al fresco as it gets in the middle of buzzing Worli.

ON Monday to Sunday; 6 pm to 1.30 am

AT 5th floor, Atria Mall, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL 9820436666

Gallops

Blessed with foliage and surrounded by vast green lawns, the restaurant is ideal for a charming dinner with family and friends.

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 11 pm

AT Inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, KK Marg, Mahalaxmi.

CALL 8591093010

>> Western suburbs

Bustle

This new restaurant (below) packs in delectable vegetarian options with boho-chic interiors.

ON Tuesday to Sunday; 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT Vini Elegance, LT Road, Borivali West.

CALL 8047483368

Alfredo’s

Dig into their mezze platter, fajitas and creamy chickpeas hummus while letting your hair down in a relaxing set-up.

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 12 am

AT Shop 1, Pleasant Park, Link Road, Malad West.

CALL 8070666039

Yazu

Be it late brunch or early dinner, its well-lit indoor and al fresco seating offers a diverse Pan-Asian menu comprising Thai, Japanese, Sichuan and Korean delicacies.

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 4.30 pm, 7 pm to 1 am

AT 9, ground floor, Raheja Classic Complex, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West.

CALL 8047483016

Cafe Mommy Joon

This space has cosy interiors and shamiana-like al fresco seating (above) along with a mind-boggling variety of Middle Eastern preparations.

ON 12 pm to 12 am

AT Sunrise Building, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9820281080

>> Powai and surroundings

True Tramm Trunk

Head here (above) for well-priced beers with spicy bar bites.

ON Monday to Sunday; 5 pm to 1 am

AT Opposite Chandivali Studio, Chandivali, Powai.

CALL 8976742627

Madeira & Mime

This space is ideal to unwind with your furry friends over good food and cocktails.

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT Transocean House, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai.

CALL 9987795161

The Stables

Groove to live music and open-air seating at this popular venue.

ON Monday to Sunday; 11 am to 12 am

AT Andheri Kurla Road, Marol.

CALL 8047483106

Also check out: Ruby Talkies, Sakinaka

>> Extended suburbs

The Vintage Sky Lounge

Enjoy their lively, dhaba-style ambience and seafood options.

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 1 am, 4.15 pm to 12 am

AT Orbit Commercial Complex, Khadakpada, Kalyan.

CALL 816909005

Polysky

It’s perfect for its quaint, bright and pretty Instagrammable backdrops (above).

ON Monday to Sunday; 12 pm to 3 am

AT Regency Plaza 1, 2nd Floor, B Wing, Kalyan-Ambernath Road, Ulhasnagar.

CALL 7385911933

Urban Tadka

Try out this place in Thane for their assorted kebabs and draught beers.

ON Monday to Sunday; 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

AT Korum Mall, Khopat, Thane West.

CALL 8291823488

Also check out: The Flying Saucer, Andheri West; Tamak, Santacruz West; and Bonobo, Bandra West