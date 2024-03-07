Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Womens Day Let the queens reign with this line up of breakthrough artistes
<< Back to Elections 2024

Women's Day: Let the queens reign with this line-up of breakthrough artistes

Updated on: 08 March,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

This Women’s Day weekend, the Amplify Showcase will bring together a female-led line-up of young breakthrough artistes

Women's Day: Let the queens reign with this line-up of breakthrough artistes

Sheherazaad (second from left) at a performance in Mumbai

Listen to this article
Women's Day: Let the queens reign with this line-up of breakthrough artistes
x
00:00

There is no surprise that many might bristle at the rise of Rihanna’s rock star status. While her talent as a singer-songwriter is non pareil, her standing as a female star with reach, power and influence over such a large audience does not always sit well with many. Yet, the times, as Dylan said, are a-changin’. The weekend, Amplify Showcase will bring to the city stage a women-majority line-up of breakthrough artistes.


Among the line-up is US-based singer-songwriter Sanjana Shukla AKA Sheherazaad whose latest EP Qasr blends jazz structures with Urdu lyricality. “People often attribute the lyrical influence to ghazals, but I rarely listen to ghazals,” says the singer who grew up on a steady diet of Indian musical influences from film to classical. Her EP, Qasr, that released on March 1, is a synthesis of these unique influences.


Queendom perform on stage
Queendom perform on stage


The five-track EP, she says, emerged organically over time. “It was a natural process. I often seek to create story-driven lyrics and songs that build a world for the characters in them,” she says. The choice of using Urdu for her folk pop-synth style makes for an interesting listen.

The music aside, the week has been one of celebration for the singer. At the showcase, she will join peers like city-based singer-songwriters Urmila Sivadas AKA Perp, Tiana Tara and the trio of Queendom led by Ananya Sharma, Brecilla D’Souza and Damini Gautam. “It’s very exciting to be playing in a majority woman line-up and to see my fellow independent female musicians, who I’ve known for a while, and whose journey began around the same time,” says Tiana Tara, adding that her performance will include a lot of unreleased material from her repertoire.

Perp
Perp

While the showcase will also feature the breakthrough acts of Second Sight and Sudan, there is a sisterhood that runs through it. Queendom, for instance, will also be collaborating with Sivadas AKA Perp. For Queendom though, the showcase is an opportunity to band together with fellow indie musicians to express themselves. They say, “All of us are extremely passionate musicians looking to make our voice heard and that’s a constant — all-woman line-up or not. Of course, it’s amazing to be here and show solidarity to our sisters, but that is purely incidental,” says Sharma.

On: March 9; 7.30 pm
At: G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 499

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Music
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK