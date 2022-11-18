Raghu Dixit set to enthrall fans of folk music at a concert in Mumbai tomorrow

Tune into the musical traditions of India with Raghu Dixit
Raghu Dixit. Pic courtesy/Facebook
Folk music can guide listeners into a happy zone. Folk Stories is an initiative focused on taking contemporary traditional voices and their inherent joy beyond limited regional circles. The platform is all set to present The Raghu Dixit Project. At this event, get ready to sway to Dixit’s popular songs such as Gudugudiya sedi nodo, Chal chalo chalo, Nee parichaya and more which transcend language and location. While entertaining the audience, he will also enlighten them about the country’s rich past where folk music and oral storytelling existed interlaced.
On: November 19; 6.30 pm at R City Mall, Ghatkopar West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 750 onwards