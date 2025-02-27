Breaking News
Do you love reading? Attend this literature festival in Mumbai

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

The inaugural edition of a literature festival conceptualised by a readers’ club will take over a Bandra college this weekend

Do you love reading? Attend this literature festival in Mumbai

The college campus is decked up for the literature fest

I’m in a tizzy. So much is happening, and even more needs planning,” exclaims Ekta Bhandari, co-founder of city-based readers’ club Read A Kitaab over our phone call. And perhaps ‘tizzy’ is the perfect way to summarise the controlled chaos behind assembling a literature fest that appears textbook perfect on the outside. This weekend, Bhandari, co-founder Anurag Kothari and their team are giving the RD National College in Bandra a makeover. They’re expecting guests — readers, authors, storytellers, and characters from your favourite comic books.


Ekta Bhandari and Anurag Kothari
Ekta Bhandari and Anurag Kothari


The key agenda, the co-founder says, is to approach the festival from a ‘By, of, and for the reader’ perspective. With over 48 authors gathering on campus, attendees can choose from panels on genres like humour, food, business and erotica, or attend a dynamic line-up of workshops ranging from poetry open mics and pitching fresh ideas to publishers, to the unique ‘human library’ experience, where attendees transform into open books, sharing their stories to those who lend an ear.


A quirky installation is placed inside the children's zone
A quirky installation is placed inside the children’s zone 

Catering to the diverse readers from the city means carving out room in the city’s perpetual space jam. As a collaborator, the college will offer its 600-seater auditorium in the college for panel discussions, and the badminton court will transform into a children’s zone where workshops like Create Your Own Comic by Amar Chitra Katha, joined by the festival’s mascot Shikari Shambhu will keep young minds engaged and entertained in safe hands while adults explore other sessions.

A moment from the club's regular meetings for readers
A moment from the club’s regular meetings for readers

It’s not always a given, so we’re delighted when Bhandari shares that the event is fully accessible to persons with disabilities (PwD). “We did not want it to be an afterthought, but a conscious effort right from the basic plan to place ramps, accessible railings and ensure inclusive washrooms for the visitors,” she signs off.

ON March 1 and 2; 10 am to 8.30 pm  
AT RD National College, Linking Road, Bandra West.  
LOG ON TO @readakitaab (for pre- registration and full schedule) (registration available at venue)

The Guide’s fave sessions

A previous children's session. PIC COURTESY/WOODPECKER BOOKS
A previous children’s session. PIC COURTESY/WOODPECKER BOOKS

It’s a party: A storytelling and activity session for children will transform the outdoor area into the Mad Hatter’s tea party to bring the tale of Alice in Wonderland to life.
ON March 2; 4 pm 
AT Children’s Lounge

All hearts: Author Neerja Pawar will decipher the art of turning your love letters — real or purely fictional — into captivating stories 
that are ready to be published.
ON March 1; 2.10 pm 
AT Conference area

Turn a new page: Disability rights activist and entrepreneur Khushi Ganatra and Singapore-based teen author Sanjana Kanamarlapudi will explore the potential of accessible books and audiobooks in translating the joy of reading for members of the PwD community.
ON March 2; 2.10 pm 
AT Garden area

Voices from the homeland: Lt Cdr Bijay Nair (retired) of the Indian Navy will join author Bhaavna Arora to answer a simple yet pressing question: What does loving your country really mean?
ON March 1; 1.15 pm 
AT Conference area

From the margins: Authors Bhushan Korgaonkar (left), Aditi Paswan and Maitreyee Kamble will shine a light on the representation of marginalised communities in Indian literature.
ON March 2; 3.05 pm 
AT College auditorium

