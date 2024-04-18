Get your hands dirty at this immersive printmaking workshop in Bandra

A six-day long exhibition at a Bandra café revives the magic of printmaking. Participants will be encouraged to get their hands dirty while delving into the processes through immersive workshops

Tanya George will take participants on a type walk

Dirty Hands Co., a Bandra-based initiative by Sanskar Sawant, began as a response against a shift experienced in the world of visual art towards more digital modes of creation, away from hands-on, analogue work. “Many of us, illustrators and designers, have had to move away from our styles to match the needs of the market,” says Sawant. Dirty Hands is, therefore, an effort to support artists who wish to return to their practice from time to time.



A woman browses through printed artworks at the previous edition of the event

To spread the lost art and joy of printmaking, the organisation is hosting a six-day exhibition, starting this Saturday. Artworks of 16 multidisciplinary, seasoned and emerging artists will be displayed including those of Tarini Sethi, Aniruddh Mehta, and Lokesh Karekar. The team has also curated workshops with experts from various sub-disciplines. For instance, a lino-cut printmaking workshop will be facilitated by the artist Poorva Shingre, where participants will learn how to carve their own designs onto linoleum blocks and press the inked blocks onto paper to see them come to life.



Participants will benefit from hands-on experience of printmaking

With such a packed exhibition, we asked Sawant, why call the event the ‘Boring Party’. He reveals that it was only out of fun and playfulness because the line-up of artists is anything but boring. Kshitij Rahatekar, the marketing and PR lead, adds that their intent behind the event was to “create a fluid and comfortable space, away from the rigidity of an art gallery, where everyone could come and participate.”



The six-day long exhibition includes immersive workshops

One of the events that we look forward to is Tanya George’s type walk, which will be a trail around Chapel Road to understand small histories of signage within alleys. George has been leading type walks around Mumbai since 2018, and will facilitate one on the last day of the exhibition. While she studied typeface design during her postgraduation in the subject, she shares that her research process has continued to evolve.

“Over the years I’ve reached out to shop owners; while walking, I’ve had conversations with aunties seated outside their homes. Local residents have invited me to tea, and have shared stories about buildings,” she reveals. What participants can expect from this, therefore, is a mixed bag of the information and stories collected by George as well as moments to reflect on the choices made by the artists who designed the signs, giving these buildings their character and identity.

ON April 20 to 26; 6 pm onwards (daily)

AT Subko Mary Lodge Bandra, 21 A Chapel Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @dirtyhandscompany (to register)

The Guide’s top picks

>>Screen print custom making with Dirty Hands Co.

ON April 22; 1 pm to 4 pm

>> Zine making with Pearl D’Souza

ON April 23; 1 pm to 4 pm

>> Type-walking through Bandra with Tanya George

ON April 26, 4pm to 6 pm