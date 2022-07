Head to a fest for punchy cocktails and fun workshops

Cocktails

The rains are best enjoyed with a drink or two. And on that note, the World Class Cocktail Festival is bringing to town interesting cocktails, bar takeovers and workshops across two days. Learn the DNA of cocktails and dig into the world of single malts while you sip on heady mixes.

On: July 2 and 3, 4 pm onwards

At: Famous Studios, 20 Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi, Worli.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 999 onwards