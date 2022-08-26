Breaking News
International Dog Day 2022: Unique gift ideas to celebrate the day with your furry friend

Updated on: 26 August,2022 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

On International Dog Day, we handpick unique gift ideas to help you make the day special for man’s best fur-riend

Doggo swag


Important days call for thoughtful dressing. If you plan to take your beloved dog out or ready him/her for a photo session, this tuxedo look can amplify your intentions. A pure cotton ikkat red tux, bowtie or bandana can make your pet stand out among other fur babies. What’s your pet’s OOTD?
Log on to: amala.earth
Cost: Rs 999

Take a chill pill


Your presence can be effective in calming your anxious dog down but what about the times when you are not around? Or, what about an especially taxing festive occasion like Diwali, when a dog struggles to cope with the sound of bursting firecrackers. You can invest in the Pet Tunes Bluetooth Speaker that comes with pre-loaded comforting songs for canines. This would ensure a relaxed time for your pet even when you are away. The speaker also comes in handy for pet parents trying to help their dogs with separation anxiety. 
Log on to: amazon.in
Cost: Rs 549

A sniff to remember

Are you in awe of all the things your dog can do with its muzzle? From marking you with its scent as a warning sign for other dogs to responding to nose targeting for touch and tricks, canines use their muzzles as the most sensitive part of their body. To celebrate your pet’s individuality, you can customise a dog nose impression necklace. You might be the one flaunting it, but your pet reads the signs. 
Log on to: etsy.com
Cost: Rs 8,183

Moulding paw-sitivity

We can never tire of the thrill of DIY memorabilia. Relive the nervous childhood energy of drawing a birthday card for a cousin or friend — only scaled up by a few notches. With easily available materials such as play dough and Plaster of Paris, make a mould of your dog’s paw print at home. For guidance, we recommend an uncomplicated souvenir created by the virtual channel, The Dog Vlog.         
Log on to: The Dog Vlog on YouTube

Bake  a bone

Is your pet always looking for a chance to sneak in treats? Does it often bark up the packet of treats in the pantry? This Dog Day, make an impressive effort by bringing home a dog treat-maker.

Dog treat-makers allow you to whip up preservative-free treats based on your pet’s physical health. Some of these makers come with recipes that are free of soy, gluten, glucose, lactose, wheat and corn. You can also bake these treats in your home oven using dog treat moulds.
Log on to: amazon.in

