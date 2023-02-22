Head to this printmaking workshop for children in South Mumbai

Sign up for a printmaking workshop inspired by a veteran artist’s work

Nasreen Mohamedi

Artist Nasreen Mohamedi’s works continue to leave an imprint on the Indian art-scape, over three decades after her demise. Although her works were mostly pen and paper canvases, she did not fear to experiment with mediums, including etching, linocuts, lithographs, photograms, photographs and even painting on canvases.

In an attempt to ignite curiosity about her line-based drawings in the younger generations from ages 12 and above that have been deprived of her art, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) will be conducting a printmaking workshop inspired by the works of Mohamedi.

The workshop is being organised to celebrate The Vastness, Again & Again, an exhibition of her artworks that are on display at the JNAF gallery till April 30.

On: February 26; 11.30 am to 1 pm

At: JNAF Gallery, CSMVS, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort