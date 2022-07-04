Sign up for this online workshop to learn to connect with your furry friends

Register for this online workshop to learn how to understand and communicate with your pets better

Representative Image

Have you ever seen a baby cry and tried to figure out what it needs? It is understandable that communication plays a vital role in our lives and is an important way to express ourselves. Just like humans, animals also need to communicate. If you wish to connect with your furry friends and help them by understanding their emotions and pain, register for the Learn All About Animal Telepathy workshop.

Animals typically use signals to communicate, which can be visual, auditory, touch-based, or cues. Since they converse using silent language, which is different from human speech, it is necessary to adapt our communication methods based on their needs. This silent language is called telepathy which means feeling across a distance. Communicating telepathically with animals means that we are mentally sending and receiving messages. The workshop, which will be conducted in multiple batches, will construct the foundation of animal telepathy by building five human senses to know how animals feel, bridge any kind of communication gap, and help animals and birds in the manner that they need.

It will also benefit shelter and rescue workers who find it necessary to help animals at a deeper level, as well as veterinarians, vet nurses, animal behaviourists, pet-sitters, dog walkers, and horse trainers.

On: July 4 and July 6; 7.30 pm

Log on to: insider.in