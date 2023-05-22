An online workshop helps initiate telepathic conversations with your furry friend

A previous telepathic communication session

Listen to this article Attend this workshop to initiate conversations with your pet through telepathy x 00:00

Nature Tales, an entrepreneurial project by Pune-based couple Tanmayi and Prinay Manjeshwar, tries to help initiate conversations between pets and humans through telepathy. They will be conducting a two-day online workshop on Telepathic Animal Communication to give pet parents the opportunity to get to know their furry friends better.

“In this workshop, we will discuss the concept of telepathy, and take the participants through practical exercises where they communicate with the animal; it could be their pet, or their partner’s pet, a rescue animal or even a pet that went missing,” Tanmayi explains.

Humans can also initiate conversations with their deceased pets through telepathy. The communication, she reveals, is a two-way telepathic conversation where the pet expresses its problems to the human, and the human responds. “By the end of the workshop, participants would have already had several interactions with their pets, and will be better equipped to understand every concept to engage in a full-fledged conversation with their pet hereon,” Tanmayi claims.

On: May 26, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm; May 27 and 28, 9.30 am to 1.30 pm

Log on to: @naturetales.co.in on Instagram

Cost: Rs 8,500