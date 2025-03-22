World Water Day: This interactive session in Mumbai aims to teach children the importance of water conservation

On the occasion of World Water Day, take your kids to this interactive workshop based on Paani Party, a book by author Minaz Ansari focusing on the issue of water conservation

An illustrated panel from the book, Paani Party. Illustration courtesy/Priyanka Lele

As the world grapples with the environmental crises of the 21st century, it becomes more important than ever to mould an ecologically conscious generation — one that understands and cares about our natural resources, including water. Drawing from a similar strand of thought, author and urban researcher, Minaz Ansari will engage with Mumbai’s young readers in an interactive session centred on her book, Paani Party at the Prabhadevi-based bookstore, Kahani Tree. Published by The People Place Project and supported by Living Waters Museum, as part of their exhibition on Mumbai’s water stories, it sheds light on the issue of water conservation and celebrates the many wonders of water through its protagonists, nine-year old Aryan and his grandfather.

Children colour sheets during a previous workshop. Pic courtesy/Minaz Ansari

“The idea for the book stemmed from the larger project we were doing during the pandemic on the city’s water bodies. These days, children view water as a mere commodity. They are unaware of its versatility as a resource. The same water which quenches your thirst can help a tree grow and sustain aquatic life. The idea is to trigger their imagination and bring them closer to the sheer magic in water,” Ansari explains. She plans to make the workshop more experiential through an art-based activity. “We have arranged postcards where children will be encouraged to jot down their thoughts from the workshop and post the letters to their friends and family. This ensures that the knowledge is retained and shared,” she adds.



Ansari (left) joins children in a conversation about her book during a session in January. Pic courtesy/Pritya Jha

Filled with bright and quirky illustrations by US-based illustrator Priyanka Lele, the book builds on the graphics to pull children into the heart of the story. “Children are visual thinkers. The colours and textures of the book not only make it a fun read but help them understand the story better,” Ansari opines while Sangeeta Bhansali, the founder of the bookstore brings up the point of relatability. “When children read books by Indian authors and local independent publishers, they recognise how the characters on the pages look like them and talk like them, which makes it all the more relevant. With these workshops, we are creating an opportunity for the kids to interact with authors and share their passion for these extremely important issues,” Bhansali shares.



Minaz Ansari

Originally published in 2021, Ansari informs us that the book is also gearing up for a Marathi translation. “Through both the protagonists, the story is also tapping into intergenerational knowledge. Children are the future of our planet, and we want these ideas to reach as many kids as possible,” she concludes.

On Today; 11 am to 12 noon

At Kahani Tree, Industry Manor, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi.

Email events@kahanitree.com (to register)

Cost Rs 500 (inclusive of the book)