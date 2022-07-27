Breaking News
Little too relatable: Top five Mr Men and Little Miss memes trending on the internet

Updated on: 27 July,2022 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mr Men and Little Miss memes have been doing the rounds on the Internet over the last few weeks. Here are our top five in case you missed them

Little Miss memes


Another meme trend has broken the Internet. This time it comes in the form of Mr Men and Little Miss, two cartoon illustration series by English author Roger Hargreaves that came out in 1971 and 1981.

Gen-Z seems to be a truthful bunch, so it’s no surprise that the content shaping the memes is quirky secrets, embarrassing truths, and private personal descriptions whose starkness benefits from the humour. After all, being honest is cathartic. The format is easy to follow, and there’s no dearth of content.



A collection of some of our favourite Little Miss memes that are too cathartic to not be shared

The hashtag has already racked up 390k posts on Instagram with creativity running high and far. Some variations even include making the memes gender neutral with Mr or Miss being replaced by Mx. We’ve curated our top favourite Little Miss memes that are too relatable or funny to miss.

Log on to: @littlemissnotesapp

