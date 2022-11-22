×
Live, laugh, love

Updated on: 22 November,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Talwar will talk about the people who like to go out partying and explore nature in his own sardonic and witty way. He shares his thoughts about staying indoors, sleeping, and eating. So save yourself from a mundane evening by sharing it with a comedian describing the hilarity of sharing life with an annoying person in it

Live, laugh, love

Karunesh Talwar. Pic/Instagram


Former participant of the open mic contest by Vir Das and sketch writer at AIB, Karunesh Talwar will tickle your sense of humour with a touch of irony to induce laughter, entertainment, and satire through his upcoming comedy special, Adrak ka Swad. Talwar will talk about the people who like to go out partying and explore nature in his own sardonic and witty way. He shares his thoughts about staying indoors, sleeping, and eating. So save yourself from a mundane evening by sharing it with a comedian describing the hilarity of sharing life with an annoying person in it.


On November 27; 6 pm and 8 pm 
At PL Deshpande Mini Auditorium, Prabhadevi. 
Log on to  insider.in 
Cost Rs 799




vir das things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

