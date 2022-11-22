Live, laugh, love

Talwar will talk about the people who like to go out partying and explore nature in his own sardonic and witty way. He shares his thoughts about staying indoors, sleeping, and eating. So save yourself from a mundane evening by sharing it with a comedian describing the hilarity of sharing life with an annoying person in it

Karunesh Talwar. Pic/Instagram

Former participant of the open mic contest by Vir Das and sketch writer at AIB, Karunesh Talwar will tickle your sense of humour with a touch of irony to induce laughter, entertainment, and satire through his upcoming comedy special, Adrak ka Swad. Talwar will talk about the people who like to go out partying and explore nature in his own sardonic and witty way. He shares his thoughts about staying indoors, sleeping, and eating. So save yourself from a mundane evening by sharing it with a comedian describing the hilarity of sharing life with an annoying person in it.

On November 27; 6 pm and 8 pm

At PL Deshpande Mini Auditorium, Prabhadevi.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 799

