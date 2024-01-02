Social media influencers and experts share tips to balance your reel and real life

As a new film sets off a dialogue around the addictive and unhealthy nature of social media usage, influencers and experts share how you can walk the tightrope safely

That damned phone is going to be the end of you.” Every Indian mother’s longstanding prophecy has finally come to life, albeit on-screen, in the Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This story of three friends and an uninvited party pooper — social media — stands out from the usual portrayals of digital addicts in its commentary on how even the most socially aware or ‘woke’ individuals can find themselves knee-deep in an unhealthy association with virtual platforms. New-age influencers and social media coaches share their hacks to ensure you don’t find yourself in a rabbit hole of likes, shares, and comments this year.

Influencing 101

. Draw clear lines: Do not overshare online. And this tip goes both ways. Even on sad days, I don’t necessarily feel like posting about it online. I take my time and space to understand and cope with what caused it. The line between who you are and your online image blurs when you become a public figure and so, I always find time to deal with problems in real life first.

. Stay stoic: When being a creator becomes your career, you are always measured in numbers — who you are and what you do. The solution is to work with it in a way where you have control over your emotions to not feel too happy when the numbers are skyrocketing or too sad when they are down.

. Disconnect to de-stress: We live in times where our phones have become an extension of ourselves, and so, it’s difficult to set them aside some times.

I follow some silly routines to get back to my real life such as going for a long auto ride with favourite music from my childhood, organising my room, playing the ukulele or putting up a solo concert for myself in my room.

. Gentle reminders: Remember that what you see on social media is a curated peek into an influencer’s life because we know no one wants to hear our sob stories. We all have bad days and these stories usually only make it to our close friends’ feeds.

Srishti Garg, influencer, @srishtigargg

An artist’s blueprint

. Stay off the grid: You do not have to check in from every place you visit. I ensure I don’t post about my usual spots like where I head for my workout, where

my friends live, etc. If you are an artist, it’s easy to lose track and stray from your goals. I try my best to not let my page become a log of my life. That’s a

slippery slope.

. Balancing act: It’s easy to let numbers dictate your life and the way you work, especially if you come from a background where your art was not appreciated by the ones closest to you. My hack is to maintain a balance by creating one artwork for the masses and one for the artist in me. This way, you’re not hanging solely by the thread of a stranger’s validation.

. Expand your circle: If you hang out with influencers and content creators all the time, you’ll naturally have the same conversations about engagements, reach and strategies. I hang out with friends from different industries to stay in touch with reality and to realign my priorities.

. Choose your idols: Social media has changed how wins must look. Remember that a win in real life may look very different for you compared to the grand and flashy wins that influencers post. There are a lot of people who are doing just fine in life without posting about it every other day.

Neha Sharma, artist and content creator, @neha.doodles

Expert advice

. Categorise your audience: Compartmentalise the people on your follower list. Most social media apps will allow you to create exclusive groups. Be mindful about whether the group needs to be privy to the information you are sharing.

. Digital detox: Don’t hesitate to take a few months off when you feel like it. Inform your followers and make a healthy exit. Follow the 90-60-30 digital detox hack:

â Refrain from checking your smartphone for at least 90 minutes after waking up in the morning.

â Dedicate a minimum of 60 minutes during the day to stay away from gadgets and social media.

â Reserve the final 30 minutes before sleeping for activities other than checking your phone. Indulge in reading or listen to soothing music.

. Teach them young: Talk openly with your child about staying safe online. Play games and act out scenarios to help them grasp potential dangers. Set clear rules, encourage them to share responsibly. This makes it interesting for both you and your child.

Ami Savla Hemani, social media trainer and consultant, @socialmediatraininghub