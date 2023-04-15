These two East Indian magazines tell you all you need to know about the community

Here are two East Indian magazines we enjoy for insider views and informative articles about the culture and goings-on within the community

An illustration by Ian Creado that appeared in the 2009 edition

Two decades of news

Local magazines and newsletters have always been a direct line to the voice of the people. Maybe that’s where they get their distinct character — evident and loud when you flip through their pages. Like Gaothan Voice by Mobai Gaothan Panchayat which was first released in March 2003 and was restricted to only one hamlet, Juhu. By 2009, the bulletin began covering Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Raigad in their circulation and reporting. Consequently, the editorial board set up to manage the work led to the formation of the MGP in 2010. Today, the magazine reaches a wider audience, the East Indian diaspora across the world.



The 20th anniversary edition of Gaothan Voice (right) The first pan-India edition of Gaothan Voice came out in March 2009

Pointing out to the fervour with which production continues to be carried two decades later, founder-editor Gleason Barretto (in pic, above) tells us, “We report on social, civic, and charitable activities, and preserve the culture. The editions go to various authorities and highlight pressing issues that need to be tackled. We have many success stories in this regard but we are still 100 years behind.” Kurla-based Barretto recalls how ideas, once written about, took root over the years. This includes the recently launched community-run shops across Mumbai called The Gaothan Stores for fabrics, books and food items; the Kaka Baptista Museum; an upcoming book with selected stories from the bulletin; as well as an East Indian Bhavan in Juhu that will comprise a garden and cultural activity space set to open its first phase later this year. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Their 20th anniversary issue (March 2023) includes celebrations with cover illustrations from over the years, a mix of Urtas (upbeat EI songs) released on their YouTube channel Mee East Indian, a special policy drafted by MGP — Mumbai Bhumiputra Policy and East Indian Samaj Archdiocese Policy that will present petitions to the central and state government and municipal corporation, an education and career section and their latest endeavour to promote the culture — Reetiñ Reevaj, a culture guide.

Email: eastindianvoice@gmail.com (to order your copy)

Call: 9820545302

Cost: Rs 1,000 (bronze lifetime membership, inclusive of the magazine)

Still going strong



The March 2023 edition of the East Indian Journal

We speak to Andrew Creado a day before he heads to the printer with the final draft of April’s East Indian Journal, by the Bombay East Indian Association (BEIA) that was set up on May 26, 1887. The printer has readied templates to hold the text; he is also credited within the first few pages of the journal. This is a monthly practice for the appointed editor. Taking up the role only six months earlier, Creado, a resident of Goregaon, tells us that the job of the journal is to relay community news to its members across Mumbai and globally as well, and that it runs on teamwork. The March 2023 issue had contributions from different members. One member reported their experience of an annual pilgrimage, and another penned an interview with the East Indian of the Year where the milestones mapped range from school to latest career moves. Crowd favourite pages include the recipe corner, From our East Indian Chool (cooking platform), the current affairs page that reports on legal, religious and civic happenings, and the section that promotes the sale of history and cook books.



Tulip Miranda and Andrew Creado

In 2022, former editor Marcus Couto introduced a matchmaking section where we noticed a few Goans and Mangaloreans mixing the pot with their profiles, a corner to brush up on the dialect, also called East Indian — a mix of Marathi with words borrowed from Portuguese, and a page for EI songs with notations. The EIs are a musical bunch, almost everyone’s father and his brothers were in a band. Another section we hope to see in the future is Creado’s plan to publish write-ups by the young members of the community. “It’s time to pass on the baton to the youth. They have many great ideas and need a chance to voice and implement them,” he asserts. The association’s president, Adv Tulip Miranda, concludes, “We work for the community and spearhead solutions to problems. If the magazine is informative and useful, we have attained the goal for which it is published.”

Email: 1887beia@gmail.com (to request a copy)

Speak like an EI

>> Crusacha vaat - Way of the cross: Cruz, derived from Portuguese for cross and vaat, Marathi word for way. The Holy Crosses at junctions and entrances were installed to protect the East Indian villages centuries ago. These Holy Crosses are visited during Korezma (Lenten season) where gaothan residents participate in a prayerful journey.

>> Kuswar or conswat: A platter of sweets with cake, marzipan, kulkuls, milk cream, nankhatai, neuries and date rolls offered to friends and family when they visit homes for Christmas.

>> Pata and waronta: A thick and flat grinding stone used for muddling and pounding masalas.

>> Foogath and fugia: The former is a mixed vegetable dish. The latter is a sweet-and-salty bread called balloon bread that is eaten as a snack with tea or to mop up a spicy curry.

2003

The year in which the first copy of the Gaothan Voice was published for a hamlet in Juhu