Explore nature on a light trek this weekend

Updated on: 07 July,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The 300-ft tall waterfall creates a small lake with clear bluish-green water. Discover natural pools along with dense trails filled with flora and fauna on this trek with your partner

Devkund waterfall


Walk with nature

If your heart yearns for a getaway, gear up for a trek to Devkund waterfall, located at the end of Plus Valley. The 300-ft tall waterfall creates a small lake with clear bluish-green water. Discover natural pools along with dense trails filled with flora and fauna on this trek with your partner.




On July 8; 11 pm 
Meeting Point Sanjay Gandhi National Park. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 1,449


