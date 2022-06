The workshop is open to beginners, and an artist will guide you throughout

Representative Image

Paint your way

At this art workshop, work on a canvas for three hours and turn it into a visual masterpiece with your partner. The workshop is open to beginners, and an artist will guide you throughout.

On: June 24; 3 pm

At: Hapi Beer, Bandra West

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,800