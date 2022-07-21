Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Set the weekend mood right by signing up for a trek to Prabalmachi fort, which stands at a height of 2,300 feet above the sea level
Pic Courtesy/sunsetcinemaclub
An epic date
If you and your partner are lucky enough to decide on a movie together, and if Lord of the Rings fits the bill, head over to this film screening inside a mall in Kurla. Enjoy an ideal date night with an indoor cinema experience as you munch on some delectables in comfortable beanbags.
On July 24; 7.30 pm
At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500
Camp it right
Set the weekend mood right by signing up for a trek to Prabalmachi fort, which stands at a height of 2,300 feet above the sea level. Witness a panoramic view amidst the mountains, and enjoy a bonfire at the base camp while stargazing with your better half.
On Every Saturday
Meeting Point Ticket counter, Panvel station.
Log on to thrillopedia.com
Cost Rs 945