Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated on: 21 July,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Set the weekend mood right by signing up for a trek to Prabalmachi fort, which stands at a height of 2,300 feet above the sea level

Pic Courtesy/sunsetcinemaclub


An epic date 

If you and your partner are lucky enough to decide on a movie together, and if Lord of the Rings fits the bill, head over to this film screening inside a mall in Kurla. Enjoy an ideal date night with an indoor cinema experience as you munch on some delectables in comfortable beanbags.

On July 24; 7.30 pm 
At Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 500


Camp it right

Set the weekend mood right by signing up for a trek to Prabalmachi fort, which stands at a height of 2,300 feet above the sea level. Witness a panoramic view amidst the mountains, and enjoy a bonfire at the base camp while stargazing with your better half.

On Every Saturday 
Meeting Point Ticket counter, Panvel station. 
Log on to thrillopedia.com 
Cost Rs 945

