Indulge in this activity with your partner this weekend

Updated on: 25 August,2022 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Visit the Mahim location with your better half to enjoy the calming effects of working with clay, which is an excellent stress reliever

Representative Image


Say it with clay


Register for a three-hour stint with clay and create some interesting models with hand-building techniques at this pottery class. Visit the Mahim location with your better half to enjoy the calming effects of working with clay, which is an excellent stress reliever.
On: Friday and Saturday; 10 am or 2.30 pm
At: Sumat Building, Lt Dilip Gupte Road, Mahim
Log on to: pottersplace.co.in
Call: 9773095005
Cost: Rs 15,000 for four three-hour sessions


mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

