These events in Mumbai are sure to keep you entertained throughout the weekend

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Book a two-hour pottery session along with your partner at these suburban venues for a fun, intimate and enriching outing.

Comedian Supriya Joshi

Love and laugh


A late evening date on a Saturday makes for the perfect weekend plan, and what’s better than a comedy show about love? Comedian Supriya Joshi brings her own experience of a situationship to the table with a dash of humour in her solo show, I am over it! 
On: May 20; 8 pm
At: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri West
Log on to: catcafestudio.com
Cost: Rs 349



Moulding memories together


Book a two-hour pottery session along with your partner at this suburban venue for a fun, intimate and enriching outing.
On: Weekend workshops on demand
At: Mitti Space, Khar West
Call: 9820193663
Cost: Rs 1,200

The reel deal

A children’s film festival will highlight sustainability through films such as At Home with Mrs Hen, Sunday and Roses, among others. 
Age group: Five years and above on May 20; 11 am to 12 pm
At: Education Centre; Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla. 
Call: 02223741234

Going back in time

Learn to read Hieroglyphs and Brahmi at this workshop. You can  participate in solar lamp and Mandala art bookmark-making and more.
On: Today; 11 am to 4 pm 
At: The Rotunda Gallery, CSMVS, MG Road
Email: events@csmvs.in to register
Entry: Museum ticket charges apply

Chug off into the past

Get to know about the role of Indian Railways in the development of the country with a walkthrough of the CSMT building.
On: Monday to Sunday; 4 pm (on weekdays) and 11 am, 4 pm (on weekends)
At: CSMT, DN Road
Call: 9769187580 (book slots in advance)
Entry: Rs 500 (for adults); Rs 100 (for students)

For young minds

Intach encourages kids across India to click a picture with any two museum artefacts. They need to send in these photo entries with a write-up for their choice to socialmedia.youngintach@gmail.com.
Till: May 19; entries will be accepted till 5 pm
Log on to: facebook.com/youngintach

Personal matters

My Own Collection will display travel memorabilia, water bottle labels, Queen Elizabeth II’s bank notes, and objects with the number, 786. 
On: Today; 10 am to 5 pm
At: Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Worli
Log on to: @NSCmumbai on Twitter

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Mumbai festivals

