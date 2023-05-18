These events in Mumbai are sure to keep you entertained throughout the weekend

Book a two-hour pottery session along with your partner at these suburban venues for a fun, intimate and enriching outing.

Comedian Supriya Joshi

Love and laugh

A late evening date on a Saturday makes for the perfect weekend plan, and what’s better than a comedy show about love? Comedian Supriya Joshi brings her own experience of a situationship to the table with a dash of humour in her solo show, I am over it!

On: May 20; 8 pm

At: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri West

Log on to: catcafestudio.com

Cost: Rs 349

Moulding memories together

Book a two-hour pottery session along with your partner at this suburban venue for a fun, intimate and enriching outing.

On: Weekend workshops on demand

At: Mitti Space, Khar West

Call: 9820193663

Cost: Rs 1,200

The reel deal



A children’s film festival will highlight sustainability through films such as At Home with Mrs Hen, Sunday and Roses, among others.

Age group: Five years and above on May 20; 11 am to 12 pm

At: Education Centre; Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla.

Call: 02223741234

Going back in time

Learn to read Hieroglyphs and Brahmi at this workshop. You can participate in solar lamp and Mandala art bookmark-making and more.

On: Today; 11 am to 4 pm

At: The Rotunda Gallery, CSMVS, MG Road

Email: events@csmvs.in to register

Entry: Museum ticket charges apply

Chug off into the past

Get to know about the role of Indian Railways in the development of the country with a walkthrough of the CSMT building.

On: Monday to Sunday; 4 pm (on weekdays) and 11 am, 4 pm (on weekends)

At: CSMT, DN Road

Call: 9769187580 (book slots in advance)

Entry: Rs 500 (for adults); Rs 100 (for students)

For young minds

Intach encourages kids across India to click a picture with any two museum artefacts. They need to send in these photo entries with a write-up for their choice to socialmedia.youngintach@gmail.com.

Till: May 19; entries will be accepted till 5 pm

Log on to: facebook.com/youngintach

Personal matters

My Own Collection will display travel memorabilia, water bottle labels, Queen Elizabeth II’s bank notes, and objects with the number, 786.

On: Today; 10 am to 5 pm

At: Nehru Science Centre, Jijamata Nagar, Worli

Log on to: @NSCmumbai on Twitter