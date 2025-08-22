Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Love collecting art Check out innovative takes on pop culture icons on this digital platform

Love collecting art? Check out innovative takes on pop culture icons on this digital platform

Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Gurugram-based art platform’s quirky take on iconic movie and TV show characters will add pop and colour to your walls

Love collecting art? Check out innovative takes on pop culture icons on this digital platform

FRIENDS

Listen to this article
Love collecting art? Check out innovative takes on pop culture icons on this digital platform
x
00:00

The brainchild of Ujjwal Bunkar, an IIM Kolkata graduate and a self-taught illustrator, with wife Anjalee handling business and strategy, Monkart features characters from popular flicks and series such as Squid Games, FRIENDS, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Pulp Fiction, turning them into emotionally warm characters with closed eyes, its signature aspect.

The brainchild of Ujjwal Bunkar, an IIM Kolkata graduate and a self-taught illustrator, with wife Anjalee handling business and strategy, Monkart features characters from popular flicks and series such as Squid Games, FRIENDS, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Pulp Fiction, turning them into emotionally warm characters with closed eyes, its signature aspect.

The Office- themed pieces. PICS COURTESY/MONKART
The Office- themed pieces. PICS COURTESY/MONKART



The platform also showcases a vibrant collection of postcards and hand-drawn posters depicting the urban Indian landscape with traces of its former history, along with framed pieces, celebrating star sports personalities such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Max Verstappen, to name a few; with Bunkar’s signature strokes adding a unique charm.


Ujjwal Bunkar
Ujjwal Bunkar

“Illustrated from scratch and framed in natural oak wood, our frames are not just decor, but a way to bring people’s passions home as lasting memories on their walls,” the illustrator signs off. 

Log on to: monkart.org

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Gurugram Squid Game friends mumbai guide culture news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK