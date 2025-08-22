Gurugram-based art platform’s quirky take on iconic movie and TV show characters will add pop and colour to your walls
FRIENDS
The brainchild of Ujjwal Bunkar, an IIM Kolkata graduate and a self-taught illustrator, with wife Anjalee handling business and strategy, Monkart features characters from popular flicks and series such as Squid Games, FRIENDS, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Pulp Fiction, turning them into emotionally warm characters with closed eyes, its signature aspect.
The Office- themed pieces. PICS COURTESY/MONKART
The platform also showcases a vibrant collection of postcards and hand-drawn posters depicting the urban Indian landscape with traces of its former history, along with framed pieces, celebrating star sports personalities such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Max Verstappen, to name a few; with Bunkar’s signature strokes adding a unique charm.
Ujjwal Bunkar
“Illustrated from scratch and framed in natural oak wood, our frames are not just decor, but a way to bring people’s passions home as lasting memories on their walls,” the illustrator signs off.
