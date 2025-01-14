Breaking News
Love experimenting with your hair? Experts suggest trends to keep you stylish in 2025

Updated on: 15 January,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

Stylists suggest the ‘mane’ trends to keep you fresh and chic in 2025

Anne Hathwaway sports a deep brown hue

New year, new me? If one of your resolutions for 2025 is to reinvent your aesthetic, you’re in the right place. We’ve decoded this year’s hottest hair trends to help you ace your hair makeover.


What’s out: High fades
What’s in: Old classics with a new twist


Chris Pine in a slicked-back look, K-pop star Rosé in a bleached blonde look, Dakota Johnson in blunt bangs and Zendaya flaunts her new brunette look. PICs COURTESY/INSTAGRAM
While male clients are still gravitating to shorter length, low-maintenance hairstyles, classic haircuts are more in demand than high fades. They’re being replaced by low fades or tapered cuts. Classic haircuts where the sides are cut short but not buzzed completely are also gaining popularity. A textured crop that has short sides and a low to medium fade, with the length concentrated around the crown area with a lot of texture is another cool way to refresh your hair.

Bony Sasidharan, artistic and education ambassador, L’Oréal Professionnel

Many clients are now growing their hair out and experimenting with different styling options, such as slicked-back hairstyles or a faux windswept look with a little condition cream to catch flyaway strands. It’s important to remember that long hair requires maintenance and periodic trims to keep it healthy.

What’s out: Curtain bangs (sorry, Sabrina Carpenter fans)
What’s in: Side-swept and blunt bangs

Lily Collins rocks a short bob
This year is all about celebrating your individuality. A short fringe (blunt bangs) is trendier than ever before and can be adapted to suit a variety of face shapes. You could pair your fringe with a short bob or a bixie (an interesting cross between a pixie and a short bob). Sleek styles work best for straight hair, while choppy layered bobs make curls look more dynamic and chic.

What’s out: Bleached blonde locks
What’s in: Warm toffee and red shades

Toffee shades and softer blondes work much better with most Indian skin tones. They also prevent your strands from the stress caused by excessive bleaching. We’re also seeing warm deep burgundy hues and reds making a comeback. For those who dare, burgundy brown — a subtle, luxurious twist on red hair — has found fans in celebrities across the world. The colour combines red and chocolate tones to give a vibrant and reflective brunette shade, which makes your hair look healthier and your aesthetic more sophisticated. 
Drishya Bhagyanath, celebrity hair stylist

Up your accessories game

Heatless hairstyles are taking over social media, as beauty lovers are anxiously seeking ways to minimise heat-and-product-related damage to their strands. Unsurprisingly, low-maintenance styles such as braids and low buns are witnessing new converts, with bombshell blowouts reserved only for rare occasions. A good way to dress up your heatless hair is with accessories — hair bands will be 2025’s biggest revival. You could also switch it up with a scarf or metallic clips, for an updated twist, suggests Bhagyanath.

