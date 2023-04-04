Publish your love story alongside Ruskin Bond by participating in this contest

Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Updated on: 04 April,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

A new contest offers an exciting opportunity to have your unique love stories published alongside the iconic author Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond in his Landour home


The charm of a Ruskin Bond love story lies in the nuances of the emotions it captures. In his tales, love is explored, experienced and embraced from its realisation to a peak of passion and a parting that revels in its memory. In this manner, love in Bond’s stories transcends the conventions of a relationship because it is often never actualised in one. In a promotional online post for a story-writing contest, Bond asserts that we find love in different ways, and invites us to pen down our unique take on love in a short story for a chance to be published in his upcoming book that is scheduled to be released at the end of June.


Vipul Agrawal
The Write For Love contest is hosted by Mugafi — a platform for creators, in collaboration with Rupa Publications, and 20 winners will have their story featured in Bond’s next book, receive a full scholarship on Mugafi’s writing programmes and gain access to their writer’s club. The platform’s founder and CEO, Vipul Agrawal shares, “The contest passes on the opportunity to writers to widen the concept of love and its experience, and see it through new perspectives.” Explaining that we have always focused on a rigid definition of romantic love, Agrawal urges participants to explore love in other forms. As Bond narrates in the contest video, everyone has a different take on love; some may find love in conversation or silence, for others love is trust or they may find that writing is love.


Entries: Open till May 31, 2023
Log on to: mugafi.com/contest/write-for-love  
Call: 9289466693 
Participation fee: Rs 699

