On this date, back in 1793, the Louvre opened as a museum. It has survived turbulent history and is hailed as the epicentre for the arts and cultural movement in France. Take our quiz to test your knowledge about this iconic landmark

The Louvre. Pics/Wikimedia Commons

Loving the Louvre: Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the iconic landmark in Paris

1 Which French monarch, an avid art collector, razed his old castle- fortress to build a new palace that he called The Louvre?

2 What is Francesco del Giocondo’s connection with The Louvre?

3 Who designed the controversial steel-and-glass pyramid that crowns The Louvre complex in 1989?

4 Which French ruler is believed to have taken the Mona Lisa painting to hang in his private bedroom?

5 Shortly before the start of a historic conflict in Europe, The Louvre had shifted most of the key art works and displays to a safe place to avoid damage. What was this event?

6 The second Louvre museum is located on Saadiyat Island, and is authorised to use its official name till 2037 as part of an agreement. Name the city.

7 In the Dan Brown bestseller The Da Vinci Code, Silas, a monk accosts Jacques Sauniere, who is the curator of the museum, to find out where the Holy Grail is. What sect did Silas belong to?

The Mona Lisa is a coveted attraction at The Louvre

Correct Answers

1. Francis The First

2. He was the husband of Lisa Gheradini, whose portrait by Leonardo da Vinci, popularly known as Mona Lisa is a prized exhibit here.

3. Chinese-born American architect IM Pei

4. Napoleon Bonaparte

5. World War II

6. Abu Dhabi

7. Opus Dei

The experience list

. READ: Genevieve Bresc-Bautier’s coffee table tome, The Louvre: The History, The Collections, The Architecture.

Available e-bookstores

. WATCH: Explore the museum rooms and galleries, soak in the palace architecture of the original structure and enjoy the 360-degree views

LOG ON TO www.louvre.fr/en/online-tours

. LISTEN: How The Louvre Works, part of Stuff you Should Know podcast series, is an engaging episode that explores The Louvre’s history, and offers a tour of the museum as well as its collections.

LOG ON TO Spotify