How to pick out the perfect swimwear

With soaring temperatures, everyone is making a dash to the pool or the beach. Here’s our swimwear lookbook to suit every body type

Add tie-up bottoms where you can make cute bows if you want to draw attention to the hips

Summer is here, and Mumbaikars are already making plans to head to the nearest waterbody for respite from rising temperatures. It’s also the right time to go shopping for some chic beachwear. City-based celebrity stylists Divyak D’Souza and Isha Bhansali echo a similar sentiment that you should wear whatever you wish to and, share some tips to keep in mind when shopping for your next swimsuit.

A monokini works best if you want to highlight your long legs. Detailing of frills, prints and embellishment add a bit of drama to your look

Pick of the lot

While shopping in this heat for the perfect swimwear can be a bit difficult, we have got a list of few Indian brands that you can start from.

>> Cocopalm Swimwear: They boast of a cool collection that is dominated by tropical, Boho and Hawaiian prints. It’s an eco-friendly platform that creates their products from plastic waste.

Log on to: cocopalm.online



Wraps or wrap silhouettes shape your abdomen. You can also opt for a high-waist bottom if you are going for a bikini. Pics courtesy/Instagram

>> Flirtatious: Check this site out for some pretty cool cut-out and tie-up swimwear choices. However, the brand doesn’t have too many options for men.

Log on to: flirtatious.in



High-waist bottoms paired with low-necked tops can divide the body beautifully and draw the attention equally to all your best assets. Representation pic

>> Guapa: It is a sustainable brand for resort wear fashion. You will find not only cute and practical swimwear but flowy summer dresses as well. The swimwear is made from econyl fabric and recycled ocean and landfill waste.

Log on to: guaparesortwear.com

You can opt for a wired top to support your chest if needed, so that you can move freely. A top with a bigger back helps too

>> Reyandi: This is a sustainable and eco-friendly brand for men’s beachwear. It has a variety of cool prints, and is available for kids too.

Log on to: reyandi.com

Suits the best

1 Always buy a perfect fit or slightly smaller one as swimsuits tend to expand and loosen in the water.

2 Adjustable straps or tie-ups can help if the suit size changes once in water.

3 You should always prioritise the fit. The bikini should give your body support wherever its needed.

4 Some fabrics do not stretch as much as others do, so choose the size according to the stretchability.