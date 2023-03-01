Make it a cool summer

As you rev up your wardrobe for season-friendly outfits, here are a few chic options to look out for on your next shopping spree

Representation pic

The one thing that has evidently been big on the streets of the city’s markets has to be T-shirts. Be it over-sized or cropped tees, you cannot miss out on college goers donning cool and quirky prints and styles. But here is the twist — while the millennial generation was fond of prints on the front, Generation Z has adopted the style of back-printed T-shirts. These prints come in different types — embossed, glossy and digital prints. An 18-year-old college student exploring through a similar bunch of T-shirts tells us that while all kinds of prints are a hit among youngsters, it is the glossy prints that are top buys. Style them with baggy jeans or shorts to give your outfit an edgy look.

Hot find 1

WHERE TO FIND BMC: Market, Malad West.

PAIR IT WITH Wide: legged jeans or shorts

COST: Rs 200 to Rs 300

Woollen apparel and Mumbai’s weather aren’t the best of friends. And amidst the bad blood, it is the city’s fashion enthusiasts who suffer the tragedy of never experiencing the feel of wool. But what if we offer a way out? We scouted around to find a woollen top that does not necessarily make you sweat till you drop. These button-down crop tops have a light yet woolly texture with adequate breathing space. The market retailers who earnestly recommend it as you enter the shops assure us that while these tops don’t look summer-friendly, they are a good fit for the hot weather. Wear them on jeans or knee-length denim skirts to add a new dimension to your summer vibe.

Hot find 2

WHERE TO FIND: Natraj Market, Malad West.

PAIR IT WITH: Denim skirts or fitted jeans

COST: Rs 250