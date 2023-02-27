Love being fashionable? Two drag queens decode trends for you in this podcast

If styling outfits is your daily upper, this podcast by two drag queens is the perfect pit stop

Shea Coulee (left) and Tiger Lily dissect the fashion world in their podcast. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Fashion is a dynamic world that keeps changing with every passing trend. Just when we think that people have begun getting comfortable with cold shoulder tops, well, it becomes passé. In 2023, fashion plays a more prominent role than it did before. And to decode this beat, two drag queens, Shea Coulée and Tiger Lily have a sparkly, fun podcast called It’s Giving Fashion that is produced by Somethin’ Else and Sony Music Productions.

Premiered on January 26 this year, the podcast explores all sides of fashion — from rising fashion trends, and trends that should go away to iconic fashion moments in history and films, fashion industry controversies, and yes, gossip on everyone’s favourite fashion girls.

With a hard-hitting introduction about their likes and dislikes, listeners immediately get a glimpse that these two style divas have some seriously insightful takes on the fashion scene. As they dismiss low-rise jeans in the first go, we are assured that the hideous outfit is hated even by the fashion police.

The first episode begins with tracing the journey of the colour lemon yellow on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet and whether it was a hit or a miss. “It is a tough colour to wear,” Lily says. Adding a personal touch, the two queens also give an insight into their own introduction to the fashion world and how they came around to find the style that they loved in later episodes.

It’s Giving Fashion is a mix of the right stuff — humour, witty comments, informative conversations and well, all things fashion. Another interesting topic that they should take up is their take on ethnic and cultural fashion that has always taken a backseat to the big banners of Hollywood and American fashion industry. But because it is an ongoing podcast, there is a silver lining of hope.

Log on to: Apple podcasts or Spotify