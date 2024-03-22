If you, like Virat Kohli, would like to opt for a fresh new summer hairstyle, check out these stylist-approved tips for inspiration

Virat Kohli’s latest faded mohawk haircut. Pic Courtesy/Instagram; Zayn Malik sports a textured crop. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images; Shahid Kapoor. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Making the cut: Follow these stylist-approved tips for a new summer hairstyle x 00:00

If you thought cricket was the only thing on Virat Kohli’s mind ahead of the upcoming T20 cricket league, think again. The ace cricketer and new second-time father debuted a cool new look on social media recently; the highlight of which was his faded mohawk, complemented by a strategic eyebrow slit. As fans thronged to the comments section to display their appreciation for Kohli’s updated mien — a customary ritual for Kohli ahead of new series and tournaments — fashionistas in the city have been taking notes for their own style refresh.

“The current trend is undone hair that is still sharp and distinctive. Men want to look put together, without it seeming as though they’ve invested too much time or thought into their hairstyles,” shares Dwyesh Parasnani, hair artist at You Do You Hair Studio. He breaks down three summer looks that will keep you looking hot and feeling cool, this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mull over a mullet

“A mullet is characterised by short hair on the top and sides of your head, with the back slightly longer. Unlike typical mullets — which are best reserved for retro nostalgia — the 2024 update features a messy top and back, with clear sharp fades. There’s a lot more texture added to the hair and the back is proportionate to the top, without a long ‘tail’,” Parasnani explains. This allows you to tousle your hair for a messy bedhead look, while still looking groomed and put-together. To keep your mullet looking put together, he advises regular touch-ups so that the sides are clean and freshly-faded, to let the back stand out. Use mineral dust to add texture and ruggedness.

Dwyesh Parasnani

Keep it cropped

If you can’t be bothered with the upkeep of a mullet but still want a sharp, cool hairstyle that works as well in your workplace as the nightclub, Parasnani recommends a textured crop. This entails a zero fade from the sides, with a short-textured top. “This style is an updated take on the side-parted corporate cut where the hair is slicked back for a neat and groomed appearance. It is low maintenance, and works well with most hair types,” he shares. If you are concerned about a receding hairline, add a short fringe. Add volume by using any product of your choice and tousling the top.

What’s the buzz?

From Salman Khan to Bradley Cooper and Shahid Kapoor, male celebrities have been experimenting with the buzz cut — a very short hairstyle, in which the hair is cut quite close to the head using clippers. “A buzz cut can make your face look young and toned. It works well if you have sharp features, and is best complemented with facial hair — park your razor and lay off the styling products,” suggests Parasnani. Buzz cuts can be a uniform length across your head (leave the guard on a 1 or 2 setting) or further accentuated with shorter sides that fade into the top.