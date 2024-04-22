Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > International Creators Day Content gurus share tips for amateurs to up their game
<< Back to Elections 2024

International Creators’ Day: Content gurus share tips for amateurs to up their game

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

On International Creators’ Day today, city-based based content gurus reveal a few mantras and share handy hacks to help amateurs ace their game

International Creators’ Day: Content gurus share tips for amateurs to up their game

Content creators suggest being consistent with posting and interacting with followers

Listen to this article
International Creators’ Day: Content gurus share tips for amateurs to up their game
x
00:00

Keep it real 


Raunak Ramteke, educational content creator, @raunak_ramteke 


Raunak Ramteke, educational content creator, @raunak_ramteke 
Cracking the algorithm: EVERY six months, people have a new favourite content creator. The audience’s needs and preferences change rapidly and we need to evolve and adapt. The algorithm is nothing but what the audience is interested in. My primary goal is to understand and analyse who my audience is and what they want instead of scrambling aimlessly. If you crack that, you crack 
the algorithm.


Balancing the act: What I love reading, learning or doing is what I post about as content on my page and I believe that is how it should be if you’re in it for the long run. If creating content seems like putting on a façade, you’re doing something wrong. Having a different real life and a reel life is 
not sustainable.

Tip: Start posting today. If it doesn’t work out, utilise the feedback loop to improve rather than overthinking about your content and postponing publishing it. Think, but don’t overthink.

Tickle the funny bone  

Pranit Shilimkar, fitness coach and content creator, @fitnesstalks_with_pranit

Pranit Shilimkar, fitness coach and content creator, @fitnesstalks_with_pranit
Cracking the algorithm: Relatability, concise humour, and consistency. It can be challenging to consistently find humour in the subjects you talk about, but once you find an idea, it can be the key to beating the algorithm. Having a team that can brainstorm helps a lot.

Balancing the act: Diversify into different spaces. I run a start-up that I focus on when I’m not making content for social media. Having something concrete going on for you at all times helps you stay grounded in this cut-throat space.

Tip: Adopt an unabashedly positive outlook on yourself and have faith in your diligence. Simply show up each and every day with an open mind.

Be content 

Neha Sharma, illustrator and vlogger, @neha.doodles

Neha Sharma, illustrator and vlogger, @neha.doodles
Cracking the algorithm: Slow down. Getting carried away by positive responses and posting too much and too often can be counterintuitive and reduce your reach. I have also been interacting with my followers through new features like the broadcast channels. Even when I’m not posting, I am sharing stories there that keep me on the good side of the algorithm.  

Balancing the act: If you’re an artiste, stop looking at everyone as your competition. There is a large enough audience for every style of art that you will eventually find if you stay consistent and real.

Tip: Don’t be afraid to let your content evolve with you. Your followers are on a journey with you and will like it if your content reflects your real life instead of sticking to a template.

Sync with your fans

Shreyaa Kapoor, personal finance content creator, shreyaakapoor_

Shreyaa Kapoor, personal finance content creator, shreyaakapoor_
Cracking the algorithm: I read all the messages my followers leave me in the inbox or the comment section. I often find the answer in the bouquets and brickbats I receive there. Understand that the algorithm differs with platforms and time; do not blindly ape what worked for you once.

Balancing the act: While you might want to oversee every single detail, try delegating and outsourcing jobs like editing and negotiating brand deals. Content creation involves a lot of screen time and so, I try to limit my exposure outside of work hours.

Tip: It is more a mental game than a numbers game. Once you learn to ignore what quantitative data shows, and keep working based on your intuition, there will be nothing stopping you.

Limit your screen time when you’re not creating content Limit your screen time when you’re not creating content 

Content is king

Dhiraj Takri, online spoken English instructor, @dhirajtakri

. Always have ideas ready to go. In case a reel you made goes viral, you will have a small window to show your new followers you’re consistent. If you fail, you lose them.  

. The quality of your content matters more than your set-up. My videos didn’t look professional; but they worked because they provided value to the viewers.

. Focus solely on your content. Every other supplementary task can be delegated.

Always have a list of ideas to pick up from on the go. Representation picsAlways have a list of ideas to pick up from on the go. Representation pics

. Set a manageable standard for your content. Don’t get too complex with your work; it might be hard to keep up with going forward.

. Make time for analysing your content, studying, and spending time in the real world. These can be good sources of inspiration and feedback.

Dhiraj Takri, online spoken English instructor, @dhirajtakri

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK