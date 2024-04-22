International Creators’ Day: Content gurus share tips for amateurs to up their game

On International Creators’ Day today, city-based based content gurus reveal a few mantras and share handy hacks to help amateurs ace their game

Content creators suggest being consistent with posting and interacting with followers

Keep it real

Raunak Ramteke, educational content creator, @raunak_ramteke

Cracking the algorithm: EVERY six months, people have a new favourite content creator. The audience’s needs and preferences change rapidly and we need to evolve and adapt. The algorithm is nothing but what the audience is interested in. My primary goal is to understand and analyse who my audience is and what they want instead of scrambling aimlessly. If you crack that, you crack

the algorithm.

Balancing the act: What I love reading, learning or doing is what I post about as content on my page and I believe that is how it should be if you’re in it for the long run. If creating content seems like putting on a façade, you’re doing something wrong. Having a different real life and a reel life is

not sustainable.

Tip: Start posting today. If it doesn’t work out, utilise the feedback loop to improve rather than overthinking about your content and postponing publishing it. Think, but don’t overthink.

Tickle the funny bone

Pranit Shilimkar, fitness coach and content creator, @fitnesstalks_with_pranit

Cracking the algorithm: Relatability, concise humour, and consistency. It can be challenging to consistently find humour in the subjects you talk about, but once you find an idea, it can be the key to beating the algorithm. Having a team that can brainstorm helps a lot.

Balancing the act: Diversify into different spaces. I run a start-up that I focus on when I’m not making content for social media. Having something concrete going on for you at all times helps you stay grounded in this cut-throat space.

Tip: Adopt an unabashedly positive outlook on yourself and have faith in your diligence. Simply show up each and every day with an open mind.

Be content

Neha Sharma, illustrator and vlogger, @neha.doodles

Cracking the algorithm: Slow down. Getting carried away by positive responses and posting too much and too often can be counterintuitive and reduce your reach. I have also been interacting with my followers through new features like the broadcast channels. Even when I’m not posting, I am sharing stories there that keep me on the good side of the algorithm.

Balancing the act: If you’re an artiste, stop looking at everyone as your competition. There is a large enough audience for every style of art that you will eventually find if you stay consistent and real.

Tip: Don’t be afraid to let your content evolve with you. Your followers are on a journey with you and will like it if your content reflects your real life instead of sticking to a template.

Sync with your fans

Shreyaa Kapoor, personal finance content creator, shreyaakapoor_

Cracking the algorithm: I read all the messages my followers leave me in the inbox or the comment section. I often find the answer in the bouquets and brickbats I receive there. Understand that the algorithm differs with platforms and time; do not blindly ape what worked for you once.

Balancing the act: While you might want to oversee every single detail, try delegating and outsourcing jobs like editing and negotiating brand deals. Content creation involves a lot of screen time and so, I try to limit my exposure outside of work hours.

Tip: It is more a mental game than a numbers game. Once you learn to ignore what quantitative data shows, and keep working based on your intuition, there will be nothing stopping you.

Limit your screen time when you’re not creating content

Content is king

. Always have ideas ready to go. In case a reel you made goes viral, you will have a small window to show your new followers you’re consistent. If you fail, you lose them.

. The quality of your content matters more than your set-up. My videos didn’t look professional; but they worked because they provided value to the viewers.

. Focus solely on your content. Every other supplementary task can be delegated.

Always have a list of ideas to pick up from on the go. Representation pics

. Set a manageable standard for your content. Don’t get too complex with your work; it might be hard to keep up with going forward.

. Make time for analysing your content, studying, and spending time in the real world. These can be good sources of inspiration and feedback.

Dhiraj Takri, online spoken English instructor, @dhirajtakri