Stay cool, look hot: Hairstylist shares how to use hair accessories in summer

The searing summer heat, soppy humidity and billowing dust can play a number on your locks, leaving you with a dehydrated, frizzy mop. A hairstylist shares how to use hair accessories to stay cool and look hot

1 Gather your hair in a ponytail and 2 Pass your scarf through it

If your mane has been feeling thinner and frizzier than usual of late, blame it squarely on the sun. While studies have found that it’s natural to lose up to six per cent more hair when the sun comes out, the dryness caused by the heat and humidity can cause your strands to break, leading to your hair looking thinner than it really is.

Celebrity hair stylist Drishya Bhagyanath elaborates further: “The intense UV rays can damage the cuticles, or the outer layer of the hair strands. These damaged cuticles make your hair appear and feel drier. Hair also tends to absorb humidity from the air, making it look frizzy. Prolonged exposure to strong UV rays also leads to your hair colour becoming lighter.” She recommends tackling these by using products that help with frizz control and have added UV protection, which usually come in the form of serums or leave-in treatments. A weekly deep conditioning mask can also help to repair the damage, she adds. Additionally, wearing accessories such as caps and scarves can further help to check the damage, while upping your style game.

3 Divide into sections and braid and 4 Tie the ends

With clips and bows

Quirky hairbands and crystal barrettes are a great way to prevent your hair from moving around too much, thus reducing the friction and tangles that lead to hair breakage. Oversized hair accessories, including large bows, have been spotted on red carpets and social media alike, with more avant-garde dressers opting for floor-length bows for a vintage-inspired, jaw-dropping aesthetic. With barrettes, Bhagyanath suggests stacking multiple pieces together on one side of your head, for a maximalist effect. If you are keen to experiment with hair bows, scoop your hair up into a ponytail — high or low work just as well — or wear your hair in a

half-up style.

Drishya Bhagyanath in a scarf bow; (right) Dress up your messy bun with a scarf. Pics Courtesy/Rahul Takshak

Scarf saviour

“Scarves are an extremely versatile accessory and can be effortlessly styled with both long and short hair. Invest in scarves in natural fabrics such as cotton or linen to keep you cool and protected, or silk to reduce static and frizz in your hair,” Bhagyanath advises. A few ways to incorporate scarves into your hairdo include wrapping them around your ponytail, weaving them into your braids or messy buns, tying them around your head like a hairband, or twisting your hair up with a claw clip and wrapping the scarf around it.

Ashley Graham sports crystal barrettes. Pic courtesy/Getty Images; (right) ← Sarah Jessica Parker with her floor length bow. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Cap it right

Wide-brimmed hats or caps offer maximum protection, says Bhagyanath, pointing out that 2024 has been unofficially declared as the year of the bucket hat. “Brands are now offering bucket hats with UPF protection, which act like a physical sunscreen. These can be a great investment for the summer months,” she notes. If you struggle with your hair falling flat or excessive perspiration on your scalp when you wear a cap or hat, she recommends carrying a travel-size dry shampoo for quick touch-ups.

Bucket hats offer a mix of protection and style

Protect in style

Even if you do decide to skip the hair accessories, protective hairstyles can help to minimise damage and make you look more put-together. For mid-length hair, Bhagyanath recommends a high ponytail, sleek buns or even space buns. “Long hair is tough to maintain in summer. Ensure your mane is protected by keeping it tied. Experiment with various braid styles such as fishtail or Dutch braids. A side braid will keep the hair off your neck and keep you cool. You can also add more scrunchies to your typical ponytail to make it look like a bubble braid. To add some pizzazz to your buns, braid your hair before putting it up in a bun,” she signs off.

Tie it right

Here’s a quick and easy tutorial on braiding your hair with a scarf (see left)

1. Gather your hair into a ponytail to one side of your head

2. Pass your scarf through the hair tie to secure it

3. Divide the hair into three sections and start braiding it

4. Tie the ends of the scarf to secure the braid. You’re done!

Courtesy: Drishya Bhagyanath