Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Experience the magic of melodies from the world this week in the city

Experience the magic of melodies from the world this week in the city

Updated on: 02 August,2022 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Divecha will be accompanied by Rahul Wadhwani (keys), Vivian D’Souza (bass), Raman Mahadevan (vocals), Chandan Bala (vocals) and Sanket Naik (percussion) on the stage.  Settle down for an evening of music with rich cultural notes and a flash of style

Experience the magic of melodies from the world this week in the city

Sanjay Divecha. Pic Courtesy/sanjaydivecha.com


The weekend begins early this Thursday with Sanjay Divecha and Secret arriving in Kandivali. With his repertoire of jazz, blues and a lifelong experience of jamming with some of the biggest names — from Louiz Banks to AR Rahman  — in the business, rest assured of an enriching experience. The band, Secret, will bring together compositions that explore music from the shores of Brazil to the deep heart of American folklore with all its sensibilities. Divecha will be accompanied by Rahul Wadhwani (keys), Vivian D’Souza (bass), Raman Mahadevan (vocals), Chandan Bala (vocals) and Sanket Naik (percussion) on the stage.  Settle down for an evening of music with rich cultural notes and a flash of style.

On August 4; 8 pm 
At Rule 34, 148, Sector 2, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West. 
Log on to  insider.in 
Cost Rs 500


things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK