Experience the magic of melodies from the world this week in the city

Divecha will be accompanied by Rahul Wadhwani (keys), Vivian D’Souza (bass), Raman Mahadevan (vocals), Chandan Bala (vocals) and Sanket Naik (percussion) on the stage. Settle down for an evening of music with rich cultural notes and a flash of style

Sanjay Divecha. Pic Courtesy/sanjaydivecha.com

The weekend begins early this Thursday with Sanjay Divecha and Secret arriving in Kandivali. With his repertoire of jazz, blues and a lifelong experience of jamming with some of the biggest names — from Louiz Banks to AR Rahman — in the business, rest assured of an enriching experience. The band, Secret, will bring together compositions that explore music from the shores of Brazil to the deep heart of American folklore with all its sensibilities. Divecha will be accompanied by Rahul Wadhwani (keys), Vivian D’Souza (bass), Raman Mahadevan (vocals), Chandan Bala (vocals) and Sanket Naik (percussion) on the stage. Settle down for an evening of music with rich cultural notes and a flash of style.

On August 4; 8 pm

At Rule 34, 148, Sector 2, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500