Memories on paper planes: A stop-motion artist evokes nostalgia through artworks

For Sakina Tayeb, a stop-motion artist who shuttles between India and Kuwait, a picture not only speaks a thousand words but is also made up of a thousand frames to communicate an emotion; and in her case, specifically, nostalgia. Illustrating her childhood memories like perfecting a Maggi recipe or going to the fair, and her experiences as a mother, this self-taught stop-motion artist has been making paper animations for the last decade. And in all this time, she’s nailed her craft perfectly to lend colour and paper cutouts to her imagination. What started with curiosity has been sustained through passion. Nothing less would drive someone, as Tayeb notes that a video takes around 10 days to complete, from ideation to execution which includes storyboarding, creating the art, and shooting and editing videos.



Artists and creators across genres and mediums have found ways to bypass dancing Reels on Instagram to reach a wider audience. While playing by the platform’s algorithms, they’re using the Reel format in unique ways that highlight their work. Tayeb’s stop-motion paper Reels take it a step further. Instead of using trending audios, her videos play out in staccato motions to old filmy songs like Kishore Kumar’s Zaroorat hai from Manmauji (1962), or Lata Mangeshkar’s Thandi hawayein lehrake aaye from Naujawan (1951) in a video that captures the essence of childhood summers in under 30 seconds. In another, memory takes flight on the wings of Tayeb’s paper-art plane set to Mohammed Rafi’s Sar jo tera chakraye from Pyaasa (1957) where a nani oils her granddaughter’s hair during a Sunday morning champi. The scene is complete with a paper cutout of that famous blue oil bottle next to a mat and the radio playing in the background. “Such music instantly connects you to your childhood. And their lyrics are so meaningful, they help you dream,” Tayeb shares. A hardcore storyteller, the artist doesn’t just animate one aspect of a memory but visually narrates minute details to ensure an engaging scene.

As is with all artistic journeys, Tayeb, too, began hers with an MBA in finance until she made the shift to art only later. Her work seeks inspiration from the small moments with big feelings in everyday life, and also leans towards social causes at times as she champions women’s rights and a green lifestyle. Crafting her memories to life with paper, Tayeb shares, “I was born in Kuwait, lived in Udaipur, and settled in Kuwait again. I wanted to share and celebrate my rich Indian culture and memories with everyone. I do that through my art.”

