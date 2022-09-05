Breaking News
Attend this open-mic night that pays tribute to Freddie Mercury

Updated on: 05 September,2022 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

An open mic evening will pay tribute to the singer-songwriter on his 76th birth anniversary

Freddie Mercury. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons


Millennials might have been introduced to the genius of Freddie Mercury through the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, but his voice had already brought together rock music lovers across generations. The lead singer of the rock band Queen has always shared a special relationship with the city. It is here in Mumbai that he spent his early formative years. And to remember the legend on his birthday — which is celebrated on September 5 — a Bandra venue will host all kinds of artistes for an open mic event. 


A Night at The Open Mic takes after the singer’s fourth studio album, A Night at The Opera. “We are looking for performers across fields. The evening is not just for musicians. The venue usually attracts the youth but given it’s an icon from the 1970s and ’80s, we are hoping to welcome attendees across age groups,” said Viraj P, manager at Adagio. They will also be giving away themed freebies.           

On September 5, 7 pm
At  Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Bandra West. 
Entry Rs 200


things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

