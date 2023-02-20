Experts decode the challenges and pitfalls that come with sudden fame and fortune

As Smriti Mandhana and other women cricketers rise to the top of the inaugural Women’s Premier League charts, bringing with it new-found adulation, sports psychologists and a life coach roll out the challenges and pitfalls that come with sudden fame and fortune

Smriti Mandhana of India plays a shot during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Brabourne Stadium on December 2022. Pic Courtesy/Getty Images

With the inaugural Women Premier League (WPL), the female cricketers of this country will finally mount their charge to the top of the popularity charts. High among them is the new Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Smriti Mandhana.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

The cricketer received the highest bid of Rs 3.4 crore at the inaugural auction, setting a benchmark in the sport. However, with fame come its own hurdles. Names such as Vinod Kambli and Ben Johnson are proof that talent can falter at this final hurdle. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor-compère Kapil Sharma are also proof of high performing individuals finding it difficult to deal with fame and attention.

But what do the truly successful get right to ensure that they keep their place in history? Sports psychologists and a life coach and mentor decode the factors.

Indian women’s team members cheering while watching the live WPL auction. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Money does not matter

South Africa-based sports psychologist and coach, Shyamal Vallabhjee is familiar with these challenges. He points out that Mandhana’s bid value makes no difference to her skill. “The response to an external stress is different for each individual. The responsibility that driven achievers feel towards their team, and performance, would not depend on money. It is their skill and ability that has brought them to this position.”

Narendra Goidani

But Narendra Goidani, a life coach and founder, Life School, points out, “Discipline refers to practice done while keeping an objective in mind. Once you are successful in achieving that, the rules of the game change.” In times like these, the individual has to evolve.

Keep your values alive

Mugdha Bavare, lead sports psychologist to Indian Olympic athletes, suggests that the desire for fame transcends professions. Everyone aspires for fame and adulation, but handling pressure and attention that come with it is different. “Their personal values play a key role at such times,” she says.



Mugdha Bavare and Dhinchak Pooja

Goidani agrees, and says, “Sometimes, people stop working towards improving themselves and staying focused and sharp. This can be disastrous.” One example is actor Macaulay Culkin’s fame as one of the most popular child actors which did not necessarily translate into success during his adulthood. The same could be said of YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja, who no longer has the same clout as she once did.

To avoid this misstep requires more than just coaching and a driven mindset. Goidani notes that it is important during these times that people accept success as only a part of their life’s journey. “An achievement is part of a longer journey. Once you see it as a part, then you remain grounded towards your

end target.”

Learn from your mistakes

As a clinical psychologist, Vallabhjee believes that failure is also a part of the same journey. He admits that every high achiever, regardless of their profession, is vulnerable to mistakes in the course of a career. He explains, “You have to work on elements that are in your control. You trust that with experience the individual will align those skills according to the changing external variables.”

This sense of vulnerability becomes a key defense against the building of an ego, adds Bavare. She observes, “There are going to be a lot of expectations and pressures as you rise up the ladder. But if you accept them, you will be better

prepared.”

Shyamal Vallabhjee

Don’t be selfish

However, Vallabhjee warns against retreating into a silo during difficult situations. “It is also not good for the individual to focus just on themselves and become selfish. A team player has to do everything in their power to contribute positively and change the environment,” he says.

Keep your friends close

Goidani notes that the people you surround yourself with also play an important role. “It is important to have a group of people who are brutally honest at all times,” he points out.

Vallabhjee notes that this is where a mentor comes in. “A mentor or external support system brings stability to the narrative, and invests in the growth of the individual.”

For Bavare, this role is taken up by parents. “From the sports perspective, I have seen youngsters struggle, and find a stable centre in their parents. This value system and upbringing is important to how they approach challenges,” she notes.

“Their words might not be good for your ego, but they will catch your slip-ups,” Goidani concludes.

Cool mantras to stay focused

. Meditate and practise breathing exercises to stay calm.

. Trust your team and function to their benefit.

. Choose a mentor (within or outside the profession) to guide you through the difficult moments.

. Trust the advice of your parents or friends who spot your mistakes.

. Remember that your professional sucess is not your only identity.