mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Shaadi 2.0: The wedding industry is back in a new hybrid avatar

The wedding industry and functions took a hit during the pandemic, but they’re back in a hybrid template that celebrates a blend of new innovations and old traditions

Shanta Kamath (middle) during her wedding ceremony; (right) Aditi Thakore and Tanmay Asher greet guests at their backyard wedding reception

The pandemic couldn’t stop people from getting married aside from postponing D-day. When large gatherings were restricted, celebrations were scaled down. When COVID-19 waves hit and even families couldn’t come together, receptions were cancelled or they went digital and were live-streamed for guests. But have virtual or intimate functions become the new normal even as we go back to regular programming? Turns out, couples have navigated celebrating their big day during the pandemic with cool innovations and ideas.



Rochelle Tixeira, Manali Bhoir and Siddharth Sood

Warm and cosy Mumbai wedding planner Manali Bhoir caters to emotional family events and believes that the lockdown planted the idea that smaller weddings were still great options. Echoing the sentiment are Aditi Thakore and Tanmay Asher who got married in February 2021. For them, a small intimate party meant partaking in special moments with guests instead of a larger, tiring reception with checklists and endless greetings. Photographer Sagar Thackar of 35mmCandids, share, “Photographers witness and capture many emotional moments. During the pandemic, with intimate ceremonies, this bond grew stronger and is reflected in the photographs and videos.” So, how do these smaller celebrations look? Bhoir recalls setting up a wedding mandap in the living room with 20 guests, having curated food boxes and a minimalist approach to decorations with natural floral themes.



Decoration for a home wedding celebration. Pic courtesy/Manali Bhoir

Money don’t jiggle-jiggle Bhoir also cites practical celebrations and saving money as important factors, along with the challenges of getting married amidst COVID-19 restrictions. Riddhi Shah and Gaurav Bansal exchanged vows in November 2021, and tell us that they’d choose an intimate wedding even if the restrictions weren’t in place. “Why waste money on people I don’t even know?” Shah reasons. The couple DIY-ed the decorations and pulled off a wedding with five days of planning with internal teamwork and support, making the memories even more special. Shanta and Vineet Kamath offer their advice after saying “I do” amidst rising COVID-19 cases: “The real spending comes after the wedding, so save. And always have back-up plans for pandemic-related stresses.”



Delnaz Billimoria preps for a wedding

Breaking stereotypes Namrata Rupanwar tied the knot in March 2022. She tells us that independently handling the responsibilities of the wedding felt liberating. And the new example of intimate functions helped with planning. The traditional saath pheras were skipped, and instead, Rupanwar recalls, “We had a small puja at home followed by a DJ night.”



A guest at Aditi Thakore’s wedding on a video call with an invitee who couldn’t attend the celebration due to the pandemic

Big is back too With a lax in COVID-19 rules, especially in the city, two wedding planners note the comeback of lavish weddings. Delnaz Billimoria of Centaur Events Designers and Planners, says, intimate celebrations are fading away this year. Without a limit on the number of people gathered, even smaller weddings consist of at least 100 guests because the pandemic is no longer an excuse to not invite people. The only change that’s carried forward is digital wedding invitations.



Siddharth Sood, wedding rapper MC Sid and founder of wedwiki.com, tells us that couples are out for revenge after having to postpone dates and change plans due to COVID-19. Destination weddings are on the rise considering the availability of venues and services at great costs within a five-hour drive from Mumbai or further. “People want to go all out and celebrate after being restricted for so long. And hospitality matters to Indians,” he says. Adding truth to the matter, bride Rochelle Tixeira reveals a guest list of over 1,000 people for her December 2022 wedding. The ceremonies and reception will encapsulate her culture’s traditions and will be a celebration after the hardships of the pandemic.