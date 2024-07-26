Bengaluru's brewmaster-turned-data scientist uses AI to decode beer palate shifts

In Bengaluru, a brewmaster-turned-data scientist has turned to AI to help unravel the secret to a changing palate for beer

The interiors of a Bengaluru craft brewery; (right) Pic/iStock

Imagine Getafix going through mathematical analyses of the Gaul village’s taste patterns, strengths and weaknesses while he mixes the magic brew.

Getafix’s creators, René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo might have dismissed the thought. But wouldn’t a wise brewer use information to create the perfect potion? This question has always intrigued Ankur Napa during his long career as a brewmaster and data analytics student.

Like many, the Bengaluru-resident discovered his love for a cold one during his early years in college. “I was pursuing my BTech in biotechnology, and I remember when people would ask me about career plans, I would joke, “I am going to be a beer engineer”,” he laughs. As fate would have it, he ended up with an internship with Kingfisher. “It was supposed to be a casual thing, but I fell in love with beer,” the 38-year-old shares. Over the next two decades, he worked with some of the leading brands in the beverage industry from SABMiller to Budweiser, while also pursuing a Masters in wine brewing and alcohol engineering from the University of Pune.

The numbers bubble

The art of brewing is closely linked with data analytics, Napa informs us. The industry utilises analytics specifically in marketing and sales limiting it to the supply chain. It was his interaction with marketing and sales managers that introduced the brewmaster to algorithms and data. “Initially, I bristled at the idea of marketing men telling me how to brew beer. But then, I sat down and spoke with them. They would share details of an XYZ brand of ale that is doing well in the period from July to October, for instance. Therefore, we need to put out an ale with a similar flavour profile to compete,” he shares. This insight into consumer tastes set Napa on the path to creating iWort.

Panels highlighting algorithm parameters used to measure the brewery process. Pics Courtesy/iWort

He is not the first to tap into the combination of mathematics and brewing. “My inspiration dates back to the 19th century research of William Sealy Gossett. He was a graduate of chemistry and Mathematics at Oxford University, and head brewer of an humble Irish brewery, Guinness,” he laughs. It was Gossett who invented the formulae that allowed Guinness to predict the nature of their brew based on the average resin or pH presence of a pile of hops, use atmospheric pressure to calculate sales of ales and stouts.

Napa’s technology is a 21st century version of the same thought. Starting with its first iteration in 2018, iWort is a cumulative algorithm that now uses AI programming to corelate collated consumer reviews, market information, sales data and beer recipes to suggest optimised solutions. Working out of a residence behind Manyata Tech Park in Nagavara, the founder explains, “If a survey of consumers at a brewery brings up the common review of the beer being too sweet, my algorithm will automatically suggest a reduction in the residual sugar in the brewing process in the next batch,” he explains. With these quick solutions, the brewer does not have to modify the entire recipe and start all over again.

Vintage treasures

The other aspect is the historical data analyses that AI is capable of doing. Napa suggests that using the algorithm with expanded parameters such as upcoming high or low sale days, seasonal changes, historical consumption patterns can help focus the production strategy further.

Ankur Napa

The difference is that often brewers do not have access to this data. “Incidentally, all brewers are familiar with analytics and parameters. From pH levels, temperatures and fermentation time, they crunch numbers. However, there is a conservatism towards using marketing information in brewing; a certain amount of pride of the brewer as an artist,” he explains.

Large brands are already working on algorithms assisted by AI to achieve results. “Global brands tapped into the phenomenon quite early. But there is still a hesitance among independent craft breweries. Secondly, there are limited viable options that a craft brewery can adapt to, based on their working model,” he adds. While Napa is currently working with small-scale independent breweries in the city, he informs us that the virtual platform does have the potential to adapt to the requirements of a larger brewery.

Things are on the turn though. With the rise of independent craft breweries across Bengaluru, the founder believes change is inevitable. “Many in the F&B industry are turning towards AI as an alternative tool to crunch numbers and derive predictions. From market trends to changing consumer responses, every data is being tapped in. However, not many will reveal it since there is a taboo about chefs or brewers turning to technology as a tool. They feel it reduces the human or artistic touch. But to me, mathematics is an art, the same as brewing,” he concludes.

What is it? iWort generates brewing solutions for independent craft breweries based on consumer responses, historical data, recipes, sales and marketing inputs.

How it works? The data input by the brewers is tracked on a daily basis allowing the artificial intelligence (AI) and Napa’s algorithm to calculate any upcoming changes and pre-empt losses or needs to adapt accordingly.

Who it affects/benefits? From effective marketing campaigns, altered recipes to curating new brews and beers for a selective market, the programme can help brewers be proactive in their approach.