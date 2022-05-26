Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Mango mania

Mumbai heat is clearly raging on and a refreshing drink is exactly what we need to cool down. Head over to this restaurant to enjoy heady, boozy, mango concoctions to celebrate our favourite fruit.

Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 1 am

At: The Fatty Bao, Bandra and Andheri

Call: 8657015555

Friday

Tatted up

Is a new tattoo idea making the rounds in your mind? You might want to head to the Puncturewala Tattoo Festival that has a cool line-up of multidisciplinary tattooists.

Time: 11 am

At: AntiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Log on to: @anti-socialoffline on Instagram

Arty discoveries

The India Art Festival Mumbai 2022 is back. Don’t miss the chance to experience the best works and ideas from art galleries, dealers, buyers, and artists, under one roof.

Time: 11 am to 7.30 pm

At: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli

Saturday

Double the fun

Drag and shopping come together at the OG Bandra flea fair. Get your hands on jewellery, accessories, scented candles, and delicious food.

Time: 10 am

At: Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra

Log on to: @adagio72

Cost: Rs 708

Just quizzing

Imagine attending a quiz tournament with India’s top 16 stand-up comics such as Kanan Gill (right, top) and Anirban Dasgupta. The evening promises to have as many punchlines as there are questions. Kvizzing with Comedians is a special edition online event which is packed with seven matches.

Time: 2 pm to 11 pm

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,299

Sunday

Ganjifa on the cards

Sign your child up for a ganjifa card-making workshop and let them explore this dwindling art form from Sawantwadi. They can design their own cards, shapes and backgrounds with the help of experts, and also check out the cool Mumbai in a Box exhibition.

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

At: CSMVS Children’s Museum, Fort.

Email: events@csmvs.in

Pawsome time

Enjoy a happy Sunday with your pooches at a gastro pub that is hosting a pupper party. Let your furry friend have a ball with games like trick showdown, treat or parent, building biscuits, and red light-green light, while you kick back with some craft beers. There’ll be a dog buffet too for the canines.

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm

At: BrewDog Midtown Mumbai, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Log on to: petfed.org

Cost: Rs 399