Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Burger free

Thursday

A real hog-a-thon

Food: Head over to this new burger place if you are capable of finishing an entire platter of spicy burgers without a glass of water. The meal is all paid for with one burger free all month till their record is broken.

Till June 30

At Frisbees, Bandra West.

Log on to @frisbeesburgerpeddler on Instagram

Laughter and more

Comedy: Need a dose of laughter after a hectic work day? Head over to this local comic book venture to slip into laugh mode. Enjoy comedian Prashasti Singh’s hour-long trail show of jokes while munching on your favourite snacks.

Till June 3, 8.30 pm onwards At Leaping Windows, Corner View, Versova.

Log on to @leaping-windows on Instagram

Cost Rs 250 onwards

Friday

Emotions on stage

Theatre: Those looking for an uplifting performance, Stef Smith’s poignant Swallow will make for the ideal play. Directed by Arghya Lahiri, it explores questions on identity, heartbreak and hope.

Time 8 pm

At G5A Black Box, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to g5afoundation.org

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Eat. Shop. Repeat

Fest: Begin this new month with a bazaar filled with shopping, entertainment, food, fun, and kid activities all under one roof at the June Fest.

Time 5 pm to 11 pm

At Raje Sambhaji Maharaj Ground, Mulund East.

Log on to @Events.Ananas on Facebook

Saturday

Say it with pride

Pop-up: Celebrate the June Pride Month at a pop-up party this weekend with small businesses owned by LGBTQ+ community and its allies. From music and clothes to jamming sessions and games, expect a happy and relaxed vibe.

Time 10 am

At Adagio,Rukhsana Manor, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

Pedal fun

Around town: Register for the Coastal Bicycle Adventure to witness Mumbai’s nightlife and fall in love with its empty streets, breezy sea-facing roads, and the silence.

Time 11 pm

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 299

Sunday

Green for a theme

Environment: On World Environment Day, join ConnectFor and other like-minded individuals for a clean-up drive in collaboration with WePlant. The campaign aims to create awareness about the environment by encouraging people to volunteer and help create a difference. E-volunteering certificates will also be provided to the participants.

Time 10 am

At Multiple locations (Mithi River, Mahim River, and Girgaum Chowpatty)

Log on to insider.in

Call 7977347851

Rolling good times

Service: Home chef Rohini Bhowmick’s Spices and Friends has opened its phone lines to foodies looking for a taste of home-cooked Bengali delights. It has a lineup of snacks for the weekend, from mutton kheema rolls to phoolkopi’r shingara and delectable apple pies.

On June 4 and 5

Call 91360 43005 (order by today)

Cost As per delivery charges