Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Just for laughs

Comedy: Put your funny shoes on, and get ready for a night of comedy open mic. With their chuckle-filled quips, a group of brand new comics and some seasoned players will make sure you have a good time.

Time 8 pm onwards

At The Integral Space, Janata Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 199

Friday

Spin a mix

Food and Drink: If it’s Friday night, it must be cocktail night. Guest bartenders will be welcomed inside Sette Mara at St Regis Mumbai and a bar takeover by Tesouro will showcase some of the finest cocktails. Experience world-class mixoloogy and relax for the evening as the DJ spins some tunes.

Time 7 pm to 12 am

At Sette Mara, Floor 9M, Lower Parel.

Log on to settemara.com

Call 8657522956 for reservations

Melodies, twice over

Music: You Can’t Sit With Us is an evening conceptualised and curated by musician and performer, Nush Lewis (above) along with Kamakshi Khanna. Sit with them as they take you on a journey through their musical space.

Time 8 pm to 12 am

At anti SOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Let’s do some reading

Books: Register your child for a reading session of Mahasweta Devi’s The

Why-Why Girl. Encourage your young one’s interest in the world and let their curiosity take over, just like young Moyna in the book. This session will be online so your child can attend it from

your home.

Time 3 pm onwards

Call 98200 52166 (registration)

Cost Rs 400

United by music

Theatre: Watch Same, Same But Different, a performance about two people who come from completely different walks of life, cross paths, exchange stories and share music from many genres such as folk, classical and popular films. The duo will perform live, backed by a skilled band.

Time 7 pm at St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, Bandra West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350

Sunday

Dad knows best

Quiz: For Father’s Day this year, sign up for the Daddy Cool quiz contest. You and your dad could win exciting prizes by answering questions about movies, books, sports and theatre.

Till 4 pm to 6 pm

At The White Crow Books and Coffee, Bandra East.

Log on to aceofpubs.com

Call 8369863437

Reach new heights

Treking: This weekend, sign up for the Sondai Fort trek as a pre-monsoon adventure. Hike to the summit for a spectacular view of Gavari Hill and the Matheran mountain range.

Time 5.30 am meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Log on to @bhatakna on Instagram

Cost Rs 699 onwards