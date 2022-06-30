Curated activities to do in Mumbai this week

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Sorabh Pant

Thursday

Booked for fun

Books: Head over to a Bandra bookstore for a discussion where Sorabh Pant will chat about his new title, Vote for Sorabh. In his book of toned-down thoughts and toothless opinions, the comedian and writer attempts to answer a few interesting questions with some giggles.

Time 6.30 pm

At The White Crow Books and Coffee, Bandra East.

Log on to @thewhitecrow booksandcoffee on Instagram

Call 8369863437

Friday

Do the Math

Theatre: Register for director Mohit Takalkar’s play, Mathemagician, which is a compelling study in contrasts and focuses on the inescapable humanity of a subject that might otherwise be an epic story.

Time 6 pm and 9 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350

Saturday

Taste like a pro

Wine Tasting: Get a chance to swirl, smell, and sip on glasses of wine as connoisseur Sweta Mohanty helps you understand your wines better and pair it with your cheese of choice.

Time 6 pm

At Silver Beach Café, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 990

Single out nature

Walk: If you are single and craving for a day amidst nature, join Sayee, a young botanist who will conduct a singles’ nature walk this weekend. It makes for a good time to explore the forest trails of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and learn more about its flora and fauna.

Reporting time 8.30 am

Meeting point Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Western Express Highway, Borivali East.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 450

Sunday

Say it with words

Poetry: Overcome your stage fright by registering for an open mic of poetry, comedy and singing. The evening will feature singer Hardik Dave, giving a special performance. Share the spotlight with fellow artistes and take over the stage with your talent.

Time 5.30 pm AT Dorangos Hall 2, Pali Hill, Bandra.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 49

Go, go Goa

F&B: Be ready to relish some Goan cuisine as part of a culinary series that highlights hyper-regional flavours from across India. It is a unique collaboration between childhood friends and chefs, Dane Fernandes and Avinash Martins. Experience the first of the series and discover flavours of Goan Saraswat and Goan Hindu cuisines.

Time 7 pm to 11 pm

At JW Café, Project Road, Andheri East.

Log on to marriott.com

Cost Rs 2,500 plus taxes