Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Double the drama

If you wish to see a group of upcoming artistes perform two interesting plays, stop by this Andheri venue. Directed by Nikhil Dixit, Tamasha and After Life are stories about the helplessness that time brings with it and where you are a mere spectator of your own life.

Time: 6 pm and 8 pm

At: Creative Adda, Aaram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

Cost: Rs 250

Friday

Just folk it

Get ready to groove to the tunes of Rajasthani folk music with Mame Khan. The singer is popular for hits such as Chaudhary and Badri badaria, and he will be in town with his Rock ‘N’ Roots Project.

Time: 9 pm

At: antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

Ladies who laugh

Watch four funny women — Amruta Bendre, Kajol Srinivasan (below right), Anjana Bapat and Ritushree (below left) — bring the house down at a Bandra venue for Femtastic Four. While Bendre is a ‘mom-ic’ from Bengaluru, Srinivasan is a seasoned comedian from Mumbai; Ritushree is India’s first transgender woman stand-up comedian, and Bapat is a belly dancer. Channel some of their girl power and laugh along.

Time: 6.30 pm

At: Dorangos, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 249

Tune in to the monsoon

Soulful notes of Raga Malhar herald the monsoon, or so the legend goes. To add some melody to the monsoon, the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum is hosting a musical workshop where one can explore ragas through their collection of Ragamala miniature paintings, which depict the moods of ragas.

Time: 11 am

At: Dr BDL Museum, Byculla

Cost: Rs 100

Sunday

Furry fun

Why should hoomans have all the fun? Take your pupper out for The Furr Flea where they can indulge in some pawsome activities and spend their time at a ball pit. There’ll be stalls to shop fun picks for your four-legged friends, live music, along with food and drinks.

Time: 5.30 pm

At: BrewDog Midtown Mumbai, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Cost: Rs 349

Loave this art

Who doesn’t like the aroma of freshly baked bread in their kitchen? Spruce up your bread-baking skills by joining this workshop by chef Nikhil Bendere on focaccia bread art, which will allow you to turn a loaf of bread into edible art.

Time: As per your convenience

Cost: Rs 499