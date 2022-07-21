Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Music UnLtd. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Thursday
Melodies all the way
Music: If music is your answer to a stressful week, spend an evening listening to some of your favourite Hindi and English indie hits by the award-winning indie band, Music UnLtd at this Kandivali hub.
Time 8pm onwards
At 148, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West. log on to
@rule34mumbai on Instagram
Call 9324967621
Cost Rs 250
Friday
Picture perfect
Photography: Photographer Rohit Chawla will unravel the stories behind his many famous pictures.
Time 6.30 pm
At Royal Opera House, Matthew Road, Opera House, Girgaum.
Log on to royaloperahouse.in
Free
Laughter lines
Comedy: Comedian Aakash Mehta brings his signature wit and sharp satire to the suburbs of Andheri with his brand new stand-up routine. Drop in for an evening of witty takes on the absurdities of life and the drama they create.
Time 8.30 pm onwards
At Le Chakallas, Bungalow 69, Aram Nagar Part 1, Andheri West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499
Saturday
Late 19th century Ajanta pottery vase from Sir JJ School of Art. Pic courtesy/ BDL Museum, Mumbai
Moulding history
Art: Learn about the 19th century craft of Bombay Pottery, and its connection with Sir JJ School Of Arts in this interactive session at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. You can also try your hand at a unique design on clay pots at the Museum. Bring the kids along for a fun and educational museum trip.
Time 12 pm to 1.30 pm
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91/A, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.
Log on to bdlmuseum.org
Cost Rs 100
Story on a string
Kids: Puppeteer Shreedevi Sunil will host an interactive session of storytelling with puppets for children.
Time 11 am
At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West.
Log on to @harkat.studios on Instagram
Cost Rs 250
Sunday
Culinary healing
Health: Tired of unhealthy weekend binges? Head over to The Leela, Mumbai for a nutritive detox programme, Aujasya, curated by
executive chef Simran Singh Thapar and chef Rishabh Anand. With an a la carte menu, it is a diet you’d love to follow.
Time 7 am onwards
At The Leela, Sahar airport Road, Andheri East.
Log on to theleela.com
Cost Rs 2,500 onwards
Heavy-bodied jumping spider. Pic Courtesy/Pranav Joshi
Bug-eyed wonders
Wildlife: Nature’s miracles often hide within its smallest creations. This exploration by the Bombay Natural History Society tracks the secrets of the micro-fauna and their crucial contribution to natural biodiversity. From beautiful Blue Oakleaf butterflies to jumping spiders, join naturalists to understand the importance of these overlooked creatures.
Meeting time 8 am meeting point Bombay Natural History Society, CEC Centre, Film City, Goregaon East.
Call 9969798447
Cost Rs 600 for BNHS members; Rs 700 for others