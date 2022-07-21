Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Music UnLtd. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Thursday

Melodies all the way

Music: If music is your answer to a stressful week, spend an evening listening to some of your favourite Hindi and English indie hits by the award-winning indie band, Music UnLtd at this Kandivali hub.

Time 8pm onwards

At 148, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West. log on to

@rule34mumbai on Instagram

Call 9324967621

Cost Rs 250

Friday

Picture perfect

Photography: Photographer Rohit Chawla will unravel the stories behind his many famous pictures.

Time 6.30 pm

At Royal Opera House, Matthew Road, Opera House, Girgaum.

Log on to royaloperahouse.in

Free

Laughter lines

Comedy: Comedian Aakash Mehta brings his signature wit and sharp satire to the suburbs of Andheri with his brand new stand-up routine. Drop in for an evening of witty takes on the absurdities of life and the drama they create.

Time 8.30 pm onwards

At Le Chakallas, Bungalow 69, Aram Nagar Part 1, Andheri West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Late 19th century Ajanta pottery vase from Sir JJ School of Art. Pic courtesy/ BDL Museum, Mumbai

Moulding history

Art: Learn about the 19th century craft of Bombay Pottery, and its connection with Sir JJ School Of Arts in this interactive session at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. You can also try your hand at a unique design on clay pots at the Museum. Bring the kids along for a fun and educational museum trip.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91/A, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Log on to bdlmuseum.org

Cost Rs 100

Story on a string

Kids: Puppeteer Shreedevi Sunil will host an interactive session of storytelling with puppets for children.

Time 11 am

At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West.

Log on to @harkat.studios on Instagram

Cost Rs 250

Sunday

Culinary healing

Health: Tired of unhealthy weekend binges? Head over to The Leela, Mumbai for a nutritive detox programme, Aujasya, curated by

executive chef Simran Singh Thapar and chef Rishabh Anand. With an a la carte menu, it is a diet you’d love to follow.

Time 7 am onwards

At The Leela, Sahar airport Road, Andheri East.

Log on to theleela.com

Cost Rs 2,500 onwards

Heavy-bodied jumping spider. Pic Courtesy/Pranav Joshi

Bug-eyed wonders

Wildlife: Nature’s miracles often hide within its smallest creations. This exploration by the Bombay Natural History Society tracks the secrets of the micro-fauna and their crucial contribution to natural biodiversity. From beautiful Blue Oakleaf butterflies to jumping spiders, join naturalists to understand the importance of these overlooked creatures.

Meeting time 8 am meeting point Bombay Natural History Society, CEC Centre, Film City, Goregaon East.

Call 9969798447

Cost Rs 600 for BNHS members; Rs 700 for others