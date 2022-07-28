If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

(From left) Damini Gautam, Ananya Sharma and Brecilla D’souza of Queendom

Thursday

Musical vibes

Ease into your weekend with a Thursday live performance of Queendom’s Ananya Sharma, Damini Gautam and Brecilla D’souza with Vernon Noronha’s quintet performing indie and pop hits.

Time: 9 pmt

At: Veranda, 331, Doctor BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Pali Pathar, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499

Friday

For the darlings

Now, this is one star-struck meeting you should not miss. Alia Bhatt takes to the stage with Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and director Jasmeet K Reen to talk about their next film, Darlings. Entries are first come first serve, so hurry.

Time: 6.30 pm

At: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, 505, Bandra West

Log on to: insider.in

Pizza party

Head over to this Bandra café to celebrate the launch of Rocketman’s deep-dished Detroit-styled pizzas. The two-day exclusive Pizza Palooza includes a curated menu to cater to your seasonal monsoon cravings.

Time: July 29, 4pm to 1 am; July 30, 12 pm to 1 am

At: Cafe Terra, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Village, Bandra West

Call: 9920230240

Log on to: @rocketman.pizza on Instagram

Saturday

Smoke play

A play about corporate highs and lows, friendships and complex human emotions comes together in D For Drama’s Smoking. This is one for the serious dramatist. With Kumud Mishra, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shubhrajyoti Barat and Akarsh Khurana at the helm, be assured of an engrossing and intense evening.

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500

Kick off

For the gaming addict, this is a chance to turn skill into revenue. Simply Gaming’s knockout FIFA 22 tournament has a prize money of R10,000. Be warned — the stakes will be high and competition equally fierce.

Time: 11 am

At: 343, Laxmi Plaza, SAB TV Road, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 200

Sunday

Musical sights



Austin Butler as Elvis. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

If musicals are your genre of cinema, join a select group of enthusiasts at the screening of two fantastic movies — Tick, Tick Boom and Elvis. Be prepared for detailed discussions, debates and a fun evening of music, movies and laughter with fellow cinephiles.

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West

Log on to: @adagio72 on Instagram

Cost: Rs 200 per movie

Born to be wild

Let your kids discover the wonders of flora and fauna this Sunday. From scavenger hunts to leaf stamping, strap in for fun. Meeting time 8.30 am meeting point Entry gate, Maharashtra Nature Park Society, Sion-Bandra Link Road, Dharavi.

Call: 9930455719

Cost: Rs 799 (child and one parent); Rs 499 (kids below 5 years)