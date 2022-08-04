Breaking News
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Representative Image


Thursday
Groove and move

Understand your breath and find your body control by enrolling for this three-day contemporary movement and choreography workshop. Akshat Sharma, a dance coach and artistic director of L’infini Performing Arts, will lead it.
Time: 8 pm to 9.30 pm
At: 802, Platinum landmark, SV Road, Bandra West
Log on to: @linfiniarts on Instagram 
Cost: Rs 3,000

Friday
Acting out


Written by actor Manav Kaul (in pic), Chuhal by Sahaj Theatre is the story of strong Aarti, a girl who doesn’t give into societal expectations. Head to this venue to witness a play that challenges the age-old notions of how a girl should lead her life. 
Time: 8 pm
At: Creative Adda, Aaram Nagar-Part-2, Versova, Andheri West
Call: 9015749492
Cost: Rs 100

Cheers to beer

The first Friday of August is celebrated as International Beer Day, and if beer is your preferred beverage, Independence Brewing Company, has launched a Burgers N Brew Festival with 10 burger options and beer pairing suggestions.
Till: August 14
At: Ventura Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai
Cost: Rs 525 onwards

Saturday
Tracking nostalgia

Nurture your child’s imagination and love for stories with a reading of Edith Nesbit’s The Railway Children by Young Bookworms Club. This online workshop is a Friendship Day celebration where their best friend can tag along because plus one passes are free.
Time: 11 am
Log on to: youngbook wormsclub on Facebook 
Call; 98200 52166 to register
Cost: Rs 400

Eat like the French

Learn all things sweet and French with the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts. This 12-weekend certificate course will train students to bake breads, wedding cakes, cookies, viennoiserie, tarts and more. The enrollment for Mumbai students opens today.
Time: 9 am to 5 pm  
At: Litolier Chambers, Marol, Andheri East.
Log on to: apcaindia.com
Call: 8448449002
Cost: Rs 1,30,000

Sunday
Run in the rain

Participate at the Mumbai Monsoon Half Marathon where you can conquer any distance with the 5K, 10K and half marathon runs. The race flags off at Castella de Aguada, also known as Bandra Fort. Map the routes of each race on the website.
Time: 4.30 am onwards 
At: Bandra Fort
Log on to: @mumbaimonsoonhalf marathon.in 
Call: 9004256096
Cost: Rs 1,100 onwards

All heart and soul

Gifting a workshop is the new way to celebrate with friends and family. So this Raksha Bandhan and Friendship Day, get creative with at Paintology’s Fluid Art Monogram workshop where attendees can learn to design their own monogram.
Time: 3 pm at Foodhall, Linking Road, Santacruz West. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 2,000

