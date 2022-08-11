Looking to do something this weekend? Here are some fun activities

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Mallika Prasad
Thursday
Vocal for health
Start the weekend with this unique workshop on fitness through the voice conducted by Fitzmaurice Voicework and Vachika Workshop. Led by Mallika Prasad (below), the five-day workshop will help discover your individual voice to communicate intention and well-being.
Till: August 16; 3 pm to 6 pm
Log on to; mallikaprasadsinha.com
Call; 9448067309
Cost: Rs 20,000
Friday
A thread of history
Sign up for an illuminating session on the role played by the natural cotton fibre in the city and country’s freedom struggle and the socio-economic history, too.
Time: 11 am onwards At Online
Log on to: @bdlmuseum on Instagram or bdlmuseum.org
Saturday
Shopping for fun
Head over to this Bandra hub for a day spent discovering curios. With tarot reading sessions, thrift shops, fashion stores, candle stalls and more, it might be a good way to spend the weekend with some much needed retail therapy.
Till: August 14 time 11 am to 9 pm
At: Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West
Log on to: @adagio.72 on Instagram for more details
Cost: Rs 99
Cheesy twists
If cheese makes you salivate, this two-day Amalfi inspired al fresco fiesta is perfect for you. Artisanal label, Begum Victoria, and CinCin have put out a curated spread that includes new cheese like candied lemon peel feta and limoncello soft centre brie (right) and other delicacies.
Till: August 14
At: CinCin, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Call: 8355870000
Log on to: @cincinindia on Instagram
Sunday
Double dose of laughter
So alike, yet so different. Abish Mathew (above) and Ashish Shakya converge with their new show, Two of a Kind, that offers hilarious takes on everything under the sun.
Time: 10 pm
At: The J Spot, SV Road, near Bandra Talao, Bandra West
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 299
Visual rebellion
Artist Mohammed Intiyaz captures the anger, social hardships and marginalisation that reside on the margins of the city’s success story through his art.
Till: August 21 time 11 am to 6 pm
At: Method, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort
Log on to: @methodindia on Instagram
In sync with canines
Join singer Shriya Rao on a musical afternoon as she takes the stage for a Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) fundraising concert.
Time: 1 pm to 3 pm
At: Hammer and Song, The Arcade, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade
Log on to: @WSDIndia for details