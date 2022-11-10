×
Here are seven curated activities for you to indulge in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 10 November,2022 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Sammohinee Ghosh | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com , sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pic/iStock


Thursday


Cheer for India
Sports: Are you upset about missing the match tickets for India’s semi-final of the T20 World Cup? Gather your friends and join a screening to recreate some of that stadium atmosphere with food and drinks to boot. 
Time 1 pm onwards 
At SMAAASH, Trade View Building, Lower Parel West. 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 599 onwards 



Friday


Pic courtesy/MethodPic courtesy/Method

Depart from reality
Exhibition: Artist Rohan Joglekar’s latest display, Happy In The Hippocampus, rediscovers child-like creations to spur awe. 
Till December 4
Time 11 am to 6 pm. 
At Method Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Free

Sharpen your shurikens

Sharpen your shurikens
Quiz: Test your knowledge of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto at this weekend quiz. Brush up your trivia to outpar other manga fans. 
Time 6 pm 
At The White Crow Books, Jio World Drive, BKC, Bandra East. 
Log on to @aceofpub 
Free

Saturday

Welcome the sun

Welcome the sun
Adventure: Weekend retreats help us get charged for the week ahead. A night trek at Harihar fort is all about soaking in the wild sights and sounds of nature. After reaching the meeting point, group members head for the base village. While trekkers start their journey a couple of hours after midnight, they reach the mountain-top at dawn — just in time for the sunrise. 
Time 11.55 pm 
Meeting point Kasara Railway Station, Kasara. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 699 onwards

Flaunt the crafter

Flaunt the crafter
Workshop: Learn some easy but trending crafting techniques to make personalised fridge magnets at this session. 
Time 11.20 am 
At Studio Pepperfry, Kala Nagar, Bandra East. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 1,000

Sunday

Deepika Deshpande Amin in Every Good Boy Deserves FavourDeepika Deshpande Amin in Every Good Boy Deserves Favour

Explore the dark 
Theatre: Written by Tom Stoppard and performed with a 45-piece live orchestra, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour is a dark comedy featuring Deepika Deshpande Amin, Sohrab Ardeshir, Neil Bhoopalam and Denzil Smith. The original play premiered in 1977 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.
Time 5 pm  
At Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 500 onwards

Pavitra Shetty. Pic Courtesy/InstagramPavitra Shetty. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Laugh out loud
Comedy: At this show titled Ministry of jokes, comics Masoom Rajwani, Govind Menon, Shridhar Venkatraman and Pavitra Shetty will perform their funny sets and cheer for upcoming artistes.  
Time 8 pm 
At Ministry of Games, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 199 onwards

