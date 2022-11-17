×
Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated on: 17 November,2022 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A jelly cake. Pic Courtesy/@THEpiquantdelish


Thursday
Take a cakewalk


Learn the techniques of making eggless jelly cakes including components like clear jelly canvas, coconut pudding base and jelly modaks. 
Time: 12.30 pm
At: Malad East, near Children’s Academy School
Log on to: @thepiquantdelish
Call: 9833813360
Cost: Rs 4,200 



Friday
Join the potter’s club


After a gap of three years, Cerafest is back for its ninth anniversary to celebrate all things pottery. Explore the handcrafted works of 25 potters.
Till: November 20 time 11 am onwards
At: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS Museum Fort
Log on to: @artesania.theclaystudio

Laugh therapy

Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Stand-up comics Supriya Joshi, Jeeya Sethi, Pavitra Shetty, Aditi Mittal and Aneesh Ayyapan take the stage for the most scandalous and sexy jokes in The Sex Comedy Show.  
Time: 9 pm
At: Tarang Studio, Khar
Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com
Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Saturday
Move with art

Sarah Naqvi with their artwork.  PIC COURTESY/@TARQMUMBAi

Catch Sarah Naqvi’s performance piece, where they move against the backdrop of their artworks and a score of rivers. The performance, titled ‘When a name is laid to rest by forces, where lies its burial ground’, speaks about ideas of faith, displacement and labour. It will be followed by a conversation between Naqvi and gallerist Hena Kapadia. 
Time: 5.30 pm 
At: Tarq, Apollo Bunder
Log on to: tarq.in/events/132
Call: 2266150424

Traipsing in Mahim

Explore Mahim through one of Mumbai’s oldest churches, a heritage police station, an 800-year-old street, and historical tales. 
Time: 8.30 am
Meeting point: St Michael’s Church, Mahim. 
Log on to: @passportandpizza 
Cost: Rs 599

Sunday
Rewind the clock

Surround yourself with the sound of music from The Bombay Coalition. The band will be performing English retro hits that include rock, pop, 
Bollywood fusion and other genres. End the weekend on a happy high note.
Time: 9 pm
At: The Stables, Marol, Andheri East. 
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 300

Grab a steal

Attend a drag pop-up and flea market where homegrown artists and entrepreneurs showcase thrifted gems, clothing, jewellery, accessories, food, and more. Wrap up the night with drag performances.
Time: 3 pm onwards
At: BrewDog, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel
Log on to: insider.in

