Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

A jelly cake. Pic Courtesy/@THEpiquantdelish

Thursday

Take a cakewalk

Learn the techniques of making eggless jelly cakes including components like clear jelly canvas, coconut pudding base and jelly modaks.

Time: 12.30 pm

At: Malad East, near Children’s Academy School

Log on to: @thepiquantdelish

Call: 9833813360

Cost: Rs 4,200

Friday

Join the potter’s club

After a gap of three years, Cerafest is back for its ninth anniversary to celebrate all things pottery. Explore the handcrafted works of 25 potters.

Till: November 20 time 11 am onwards

At: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS Museum Fort

Log on to: @artesania.theclaystudio

Laugh therapy



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Stand-up comics Supriya Joshi, Jeeya Sethi, Pavitra Shetty, Aditi Mittal and Aneesh Ayyapan take the stage for the most scandalous and sexy jokes in The Sex Comedy Show.

Time: 9 pm

At: Tarang Studio, Khar

Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Saturday

Move with art



Sarah Naqvi with their artwork. PIC COURTESY/@TARQMUMBAi

Catch Sarah Naqvi’s performance piece, where they move against the backdrop of their artworks and a score of rivers. The performance, titled ‘When a name is laid to rest by forces, where lies its burial ground’, speaks about ideas of faith, displacement and labour. It will be followed by a conversation between Naqvi and gallerist Hena Kapadia.

Time: 5.30 pm

At: Tarq, Apollo Bunder

Log on to: tarq.in/events/132

Call: 2266150424

Traipsing in Mahim

Explore Mahim through one of Mumbai’s oldest churches, a heritage police station, an 800-year-old street, and historical tales.

Time: 8.30 am

Meeting point: St Michael’s Church, Mahim.

Log on to: @passportandpizza

Cost: Rs 599

Sunday

Rewind the clock

Surround yourself with the sound of music from The Bombay Coalition. The band will be performing English retro hits that include rock, pop,

Bollywood fusion and other genres. End the weekend on a happy high note.

Time: 9 pm

At: The Stables, Marol, Andheri East.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300

Grab a steal

Attend a drag pop-up and flea market where homegrown artists and entrepreneurs showcase thrifted gems, clothing, jewellery, accessories, food, and more. Wrap up the night with drag performances.

Time: 3 pm onwards

At: BrewDog, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Log on to: insider.in

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal