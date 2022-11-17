Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
A jelly cake. Pic Courtesy/@THEpiquantdelish
Thursday
Take a cakewalk
Learn the techniques of making eggless jelly cakes including components like clear jelly canvas, coconut pudding base and jelly modaks.
Time: 12.30 pm
At: Malad East, near Children’s Academy School
Log on to: @thepiquantdelish
Call: 9833813360
Cost: Rs 4,200
Friday
Join the potter’s club
After a gap of three years, Cerafest is back for its ninth anniversary to celebrate all things pottery. Explore the handcrafted works of 25 potters.
Till: November 20 time 11 am onwards
At: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS Museum Fort
Log on to: @artesania.theclaystudio
Laugh therapy
Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Stand-up comics Supriya Joshi, Jeeya Sethi, Pavitra Shetty, Aditi Mittal and Aneesh Ayyapan take the stage for the most scandalous and sexy jokes in The Sex Comedy Show.
Time: 9 pm
At: Tarang Studio, Khar
Log on to: in.bookmy-show.com
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
Saturday
Move with art
Sarah Naqvi with their artwork. PIC COURTESY/@TARQMUMBAi
Catch Sarah Naqvi’s performance piece, where they move against the backdrop of their artworks and a score of rivers. The performance, titled ‘When a name is laid to rest by forces, where lies its burial ground’, speaks about ideas of faith, displacement and labour. It will be followed by a conversation between Naqvi and gallerist Hena Kapadia.
Time: 5.30 pm
At: Tarq, Apollo Bunder
Log on to: tarq.in/events/132
Call: 2266150424
Traipsing in Mahim
Explore Mahim through one of Mumbai’s oldest churches, a heritage police station, an 800-year-old street, and historical tales.
Time: 8.30 am
Meeting point: St Michael’s Church, Mahim.
Log on to: @passportandpizza
Cost: Rs 599
Sunday
Rewind the clock
Surround yourself with the sound of music from The Bombay Coalition. The band will be performing English retro hits that include rock, pop,
Bollywood fusion and other genres. End the weekend on a happy high note.
Time: 9 pm
At: The Stables, Marol, Andheri East.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 300
Grab a steal
Attend a drag pop-up and flea market where homegrown artists and entrepreneurs showcase thrifted gems, clothing, jewellery, accessories, food, and more. Wrap up the night with drag performances.
Time: 3 pm onwards
At: BrewDog, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel
Log on to: insider.in